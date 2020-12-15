COVID-19 vaccine, drop in hospitalizations bring hope, optimism to Lincoln health care system

Ward said CHI Health has returned to doing elective surgeries at its hospitals as bed space allows, "and fortunately, we have the space to be able to do that right now."

"We've got a lot of patients who are anxious to have their elective surgeries and we've quickly filled up the schedule," he said.

The drop in overall case numbers and hospitalizations over the past few weeks are somewhat of a surprise, as many health officials had predicted there could be a spike related to gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.

But that does not appear to have occurred, and officials believe it is at least somewhat because of people heeding their warnings.

Reichmuth said the decline in cases is evidence of "enough people doing the right things" in terms of following health guidance.

CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said he couldn't necessarily pinpoint one factor in the decrease in cases. It could be individual actions, it could be the state directed health measures that were enacted or it could have been some of the mask mandates that many cities across Nebraska imposed over the past few weeks.