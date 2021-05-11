COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 12 and up could start as early as Friday in Lincoln

Children 12 and up could get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Lincoln as early as this weekend.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that she ordered the city's full allotment of Pfizer vaccine, more than 8,000 doses, in anticipation that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the vaccine for use in children 12-15.

It did so Monday, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still must sign off on it, something it's expected to do Wednesday.

Once that happens, local health officials would have the green light to start vaccinating children as young as 12 with the Pfizer vaccine.

"We're ready to have parents and guardians start scheduling appointments on Friday and Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena," Lopez said.

She said people who have already registered their children in the state or county system would be the first ones to be called to schedule an appointment.

Lopez said that with the doses she ordered plus the ones the department already has on hand, there are enough to give more than 10,000 first shots this week, which could put a significant dent in the estimated 13,000-16,000 children in the county who are 12-15.