COVID-19 vaccination Q & A

Mild systemic side effects are most common after the second dose and include tiredness, body aches and headaches, most of which last only 1-2 days and are treated with rest or over-the-counter medications. The vaccine does not alter your DNA, cause infertility or cause you to contract COVID-19.

Why do we need two shots?

Two shots are needed to achieve 94-95% effectiveness. There is some immunity after just one dose, but both doses are needed.

Is the vaccine effective immediately?

No, some immunity is detectable within 1-2 weeks of the first dose, but full immunity takes about 2 weeks after the second dose.

Will the vaccine protect people from the newer strains of the virus?

So far, the data shows the vaccine is effective against the newer strains.

If a person has already had and recovered from COVID, do they still need to get vaccinated?

Yes. Most experts recommend getting vaccinated once 90 days have passed from a prior infection. This is because data shows that some people with mild infections do not have full immunity, so those people may benefit from a booster vaccine to strengthen their protection against reinfection.