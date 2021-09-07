COVID-19 risk dial stays in mid-orange despite rising cases, three more deaths

Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial held steady for a second week in a row, despite a continued steady rise in cases.
The risk dial will remain at mid-orange -- signifying high risk -- for a third straight week.
That's despite 1,025 COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County last week, a nearly 20% increase over the previous week and the first time in nearly eight months that cases in a week topped 1,000.
But Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said cases have shown signs of leveling off recently although there's no indication that they will begin dropping significantly anytime soon.
The rise in cases is being driven in large part by young people.
The Health Department has added more details to its COVID-19 dashboard, now breaking down cases each week by age group.
What it shows is that there are as many cases now in people 19 and younger as there were at the height of the winter surge. As a percentage of total cases, however, they are much larger.
Last week, 356 of 1,025 cases -- nearly 35% -- were in people 19 and younger. For the week ending Dec. 4 and before vaccinations ramped up, 354 of more than 2,100 total cases were in people 19 and younger. That represented less than 17% of the cases.
Lopez said there have been 20 outbreaks at Lincoln child care centers since July, and the number of cases in school-age children continues to increase, with nearly 500 in the past two weeks.
Last week, Lincoln Public Schools reported 169 positive cases in students and 1,368 students in exclusion because of potential exposure, the most in a week for both measures since school started.
"This reinforces the importance of masking, both in preventing illness and reducing the number of students that have to be excluded and quarantined,” Lopez said.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln also has seen a rise in cases, with more than 220 just from Monday through Thursday last week.
The rise in cases across all age groups has also led to a sharp rise in hospitalizations and deaths.
There were 93 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals on Tuesday, the highest number since mid-January, with 14 of them on ventilators. The Health Department also reported three more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total since Aug. 1 to 33. Of those, 11 have been under the age of 60, and all 11 were unvaccinated.
Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, called the current COVID-19 situation in local hospitals "demoralizing."
"I think it's worse than what we saw in the first surge," Reichmuth said, comparing it to time he spent in the military in Iraq in 2004, when helicopters were showing up one right after the other with wounded soldiers.
He said it's a similar situation now, where an intensive-care bed will open either because a patient died or improved enough to be moved out, and that bed will immediately be filled with another patient.
Statewide, cases continued to rise for an 11th straight week, with Nebraska recording 5,649 new cases for the week ending Thursday, up from 4,916 seven days earlier.
That recent growth in cases now is translating into additional deaths. The 48 deaths recorded in the past two weeks are the most recorded in five months, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Hospitalizations, too, continue to rise. The state's seven-day average of 337 as of Thursday was up from 309 the previous week.
In hopes of keeping COVID patients out of the hospital, Reichmuth said he wanted to get the word out about monoclonal antibody treatments that are available to certain COVID-19 patients, usually the elderly or those with other medical conditions, at both Bryan Health and CHI Health.
People who test positive should talk to their doctor about whether they are eligible to receive the treatments, he said.
The treatments, which must be given within the first 10 days of illness and before a person gets severely ill, can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 70%, Reichmuth said.
He pointed out, however, that's less effective than the vaccines, which have been about 85-90% effective at keeping people with breakthrough cases out of the hospital.
"This should not replace vaccination," he said. "This is not as effective as vaccination."
The vaccination rate in Lancaster County, which is already the highest in the state, continues to creep up, with 71.6% of people 16 and older now fully vaccinated.
Lopez said there were were more than 22,000 vaccinations given in August, about 60% of which were first doses.
"Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for our community," she said.
The Greek alphabet of COVID-19 virus mutations
Alpha
First identified in the United Kingdom, and later found in the U.S. in December 2020, alpha is considered a variant of concern by the CDC, which noted it might have increased severity based on hospitalization and fatality rates.
Beta
First identified in South Africa, this was detected in the U.S. at the end of January 2021. This is also considered a variant of concern by the CDC.
Delta
First noted in India before being detected in the U.S. in March 2021, the CDC notes this variant of concern’s increased transmissibility. Researchers are watching the delta variant carefully as it continues to spread.
Dr. Emily Landon, chief health care epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said recently that the delta variant is “even more contagious than the alpha variant.”
Delta plus
What’s been referred to as “delta plus” is getting buzz. This has been reportedly detected in South Korea, India and the United States, and some believe it may be more transmissible than the original delta variant. Experts are watching and waiting, but some note it hasn’t yet gained momentum here. Also known as AY.1, it is included under the World Health Organization’s list of variants of concern.
Gamma
Brazil was the first place this was detected, and it’s also been recorded in Japan. The CDC considers gamma a variant of concern; it was first detected in the U.S. in January 2021.
Epsilon
Although the Epsilon variant is included on the Illinois health department’s website, a spokeswoman said it would be soon taken off the “variants of concern” list as it is not considered one by the CDC. The CDC lists the Epsilon variant, which includes multiple mutations, as a variant of interest.
Eta
The World Health Organization and CDC defines this as a variant of interest and noted it has been documented in multiple countries.
Iota
The WHO and CDC consider this a variant of interest. It was documented earliest in the U.S.; according to the CDC, the first detection was in New York.
Kappa
This is also a variant of interest according to the WHO and CDC, with its earliest documentation in India in October 2020.
Lambda
Initially spreading in Peru in December 2020, the lambda variant has so far been found in states including Texas and South Carolina. It is considered a variant of interest by the World Health Organization.
