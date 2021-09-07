COVID-19 risk dial stays in mid-orange despite rising cases, three more deaths

Last week, Lincoln Public Schools reported 169 positive cases in students and 1,368 students in exclusion because of potential exposure, the most in a week for both measures since school started.

"This reinforces the importance of masking, both in preventing illness and reducing the number of students that have to be excluded and quarantined,” Lopez said.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln also has seen a rise in cases, with more than 220 just from Monday through Thursday last week.

The rise in cases across all age groups has also led to a sharp rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

There were 93 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals on Tuesday, the highest number since mid-January, with 14 of them on ventilators. The Health Department also reported three more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total since Aug. 1 to 33. Of those, 11 have been under the age of 60, and all 11 were unvaccinated.

Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, called the current COVID-19 situation in local hospitals "demoralizing."

"I think it's worse than what we saw in the first surge," Reichmuth said, comparing it to time he spent in the military in Iraq in 2004, when helicopters were showing up one right after the other with wounded soldiers.