COVID-19 risk dial rises again as cases in Lincoln continue to soar

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise sharply, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Thursday that it is once again increasing its risk dial.

The department said the risk dial has moved from low-yellow to mid-yellow, which indicates that the risk of the virus spreading has increased but is still moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial was in green for 10 weeks before moving to low-yellow July 27.

Health Director Pat Lopez said COVID-19 cases continue to rise quickly. The seven-day rolling average of cases in Lancaster County rose from nine July 1 to 48 as of July 31. She said it has since risen to 60.

She said case numbers are doubling every 10-12 days.

Lopez also said there were 61 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals Thursday, 40 of them from Lancaster County. That's the highest number since late January. The seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations grew from 14 on July 1 to 43 on July 31.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks, the Health Department is not implementing any further public restrictions at this time.