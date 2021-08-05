 Skip to main content
COVID-19 risk dial rises again as cases in Lincoln continue to soar
COVID-19 risk dial rises again as cases in Lincoln continue to soar

  • Updated
We're seeing an alarming jump in COVID cases among teens and children in the U.S.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise sharply, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Thursday that it is once again increasing its risk dial.

The department said the risk dial has moved from low-yellow to mid-yellow, which indicates that the risk of the virus spreading has increased but is still moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial was in green for 10 weeks before moving to low-yellow July 27.

Health Director Pat Lopez said COVID-19 cases continue to rise quickly. The seven-day rolling average of cases in Lancaster County rose from nine July 1 to 48 as of July 31. She said it has since risen to 60.

She said case numbers are doubling every 10-12 days.

Lopez also said there were 61 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals Thursday, 40 of them from Lancaster County. That's the highest number since late January. The seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations grew from 14 on July 1 to 43 on July 31.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks, the Health Department is not implementing any further public restrictions at this time.

The department recommends that people who are not vaccinated against the disease wear masks in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings and also says those who are vaccinated should consider wearing masks in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings where distancing is difficult.

As of Wednesday, 68.4% of people 16 and older in the county have been fully vaccinated. After dropping to their lowest level of about 1,100 the week ending July 2, initial vaccinations have since rebounded, with about 2,300 people getting their first vaccine shot last week.

Pat Lopez, 12.1

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez

Now that the more-contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is accounting for more than 80% of all cases in the U.S., Lopez said local data shows unvaccinated people are seven times more likely than vaccinated ones to be infected, and they are much more likely to be hospitalized if they do get sick.

Lopez said Thursday during a joint press conference with Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel that while Lancaster County residents have done a good job when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, "we need to push further to get this variant beat back down."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

