COVID-19 risk dial remains at mid-orange; 68,000 eligible residents remain unvaccinated

Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial is staying at mid-orange for another week as the volume of new cases and hospitalizations have leveled off.
Lancaster County had 773 COVID-19 cases last week, about a 1% decrease from the previous seven days. On a daily basis, the average number of new cases fell to 99 on Thursday, the first time below 100 in a month.
Hospitalizations remain high, with 105 reported Tuesday, but the number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop, numbering 55 as of Tuesday. That's down from 72 a week ago.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said that while there continues to be improvement in case numbers, hospitalizations remain "extremely high."
Even as the number of local COVID-19 patients has declined, the number from other counties has risen, sitting at 50 on Monday, its highest level in months.
Bryan Health on Tuesday reported that it had more out-of-county COVID-19 patients than those from Lancaster County.
Lopez stressed that masking and vaccinations are the key to getting cases under control as the delta variant spreads.
Lancaster County's indoor mask mandate is set to expire at the end of the month, but Lopez would not commit to allowing that to happen, saying she needs to see "sustained momentum of cases decreasing."
"We need to see that downward trend continue," she said.
Though the mask mandate is not popular with many people, an official from one of Lincoln's largest employers said it's helping that business and others stay open.
Jim Townsend, manager of safety, training, development and wellness at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, said most of the company's employees who have gotten COVID-19 have not gotten infected at work.
Having a community-wide mask mandate helps to keep people working, he said.
"Masks work, and they've proven to work at Kawasaki," he said.
Lancaster County has the only mask mandate in place in Nebraska and continues to lead the state in vaccinations, with more than 73% of the population 16 and older fully vaccinated.
But some 68,000 people who are eligible for the vaccine still have not gotten vaccinated, Lopez said, representing about 21% of everyone living in the county.
The unvaccinated are much more likely to wind up in the hospital with the coronavirus and die, as evidenced by local numbers.
Lancaster County reported another COVID-19 death Tuesday, an unvaccinated man in his 20s. That's the 11th death this month, and eight of them were unvaccinated. All three of the vaccinated people who died were older than 60.
Lopez strongly urged those who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.
"By getting vaccinated, you are protecting yourself. You are protecting those who cannot be vaccinated, including our children. You are preventing further variants from developing. You are doing your part to keep our schools and businesses open," she said. "In short, you are helping to protect our entire community."
Lincoln residents have been experiencing the pandemic for more than 18 months, a process Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird likened to a marathon.
"It's natural to be exhausted at this point, but we cannot afford to quit the race now," she said. "There is too much at stake."
That means individuals need to do what they can to help out, whether that's getting vaccinated, wearing a mask or staying home when sick and getting tested, she said.
"Small individual acts can have a larger collective impact."
