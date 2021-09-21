COVID-19 risk dial remains at mid-orange; 21% of all residents unvaccinated

"We need to see that downward trend continue," she said.

Though the mask mandate is not popular with many people, an official from one of Lincoln's largest employers said it's helping that business and others stay open.

Jim Townsend, manager of safety, training, development and wellness at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, said most of the company's employees who have gotten COVID-19 have not gotten infected at work.

Having a community-wide mask mandate helps to keep people working, he said.

"Masks work, and they've proven to work at Kawasaki," he said.

Lancaster County has the only mask mandate in place in Nebraska and continues to lead the state in vaccinations, with more than 73% of the population 16 and older fully vaccinated.

But some 68,000 people who are eligible for the vaccine still have not gotten vaccinated, Lopez said, representing about 21% of residents of any age.

The unvaccinated are much more likely to wind up in the hospital with the coronavirus and die, as evidenced by local numbers.