COVID-19 risk dial moves to orange in Lincoln as cases, hospitalizations drop

For the first time in quite some time, the local news on COVID-19 is mostly good.

Case numbers in Lancaster County have fallen more than 80% over the past four weeks, dropping to 809 last week, the lowest weekly total in more than two months.

And COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have remained stubbornly high for several months, are finally starting to come down. On Tuesday, there were 78 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, the lowest number since early November and a 47% decline since Feb. 1.

"Our numbers continue to move in the right direction and we're encouraged by our progress," said Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez.

Because of the decline in cases and hospitalizations, as well as other positive data, such as a drop in cases at schools and a decline in virus particles in wastewater, the county's COVID-19 risk dial moved out of the red, or severe, category, and into the orange, or high, category for the first time since Jan. 4

Lopez said that while it's clear the effects of the omicron variant have "quickly dissipated" and case numbers and hospitalizations are getting closer to the sustained improvement she wants to see, "we're just not quite there yet."

She pointed to a couple of areas where conditions have not improved as significantly, including the COVID-19 test positivity rate, which is still at about 16%. That's higher than the state rate, which is below 11%, and higher than her goal for the county of less than 10%.

Also, the number of recent COVID-19 deaths remains high. Lopez announced another one Tuesday, a woman in her 60s who was vaccinated. She is the 17th Lancaster County resident to die of the virus this month and the 54th since the start of the year.

Lopez said the Health Department is still recommending that people wear masks and avoid large gatherings, although it is no longer recommending people only venture out for necessities such as food, school or work.

She said that if the trend of falling case numbers and hospitalizations continues, she expects that the mask mandate will be allowed to expire Feb. 25.

Local trends are generally in line with numbers across the state. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska fell to 459 as of Monday night, their lowest point since a brief lull around Christmas. Case numbers statewide have fallen nearly 80% in the past two weeks.

However, not all test results are being recorded, as many people now have the option to test at home.

Report your home test Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests and receive quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and is located in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. After entering information about the person tested, the type of test used, the date of the test, and the test results, the user will submit the form and be directed to quarantine and isolation resources. All information reported will be kept confidential. If you need help completing the form, call 402-441-8006 and a Health Department nurse will assist you.

Lopez on Tuesday announced that the Health Department now has a portal on its COVID-19 website where people can report their home testing results.

The results will not be included in the case numbers reported by the Health Department, but Lopez said they will be useful in directing people to quarantine and isolation resources and also to provide additional information about what's happening in the community.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

