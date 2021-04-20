COVID-19 risk dial improves, restrictions relaxed

The county also continues to lead the state in vaccinations, with about 44% of residents 16 and older fully vaccinated and more than 63% partially vaccinated.

Statewide, almost 774,000 Nebraskans had gotten at least one shot as of Sunday, according to an Omaha World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That works out to 53% of the state’s 18-and-older population and puts the state 18th-best in that category, up two spots from last week.

In addition, more than half a million Nebraskans — some 531,000 — now are fully vaccinated. That figure, a little more than 36% of the state’s adults, puts Nebraska No. 14 among states.

In the bigger picture, Nebraska’s rollout is on par with or slightly ahead of the nation at large, with half of all American adults also having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the CDC.

Despite the high local rate of vaccination, Gaylor Baird pointed out that more than half the population still is not fully vaccinated, so she urged people to "continue to take commonsense precautions to slow the spread and prevent further illness."

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has ramped up its vaccination efforts, as everyone 16 and older has now become eligible to be vaccinated.