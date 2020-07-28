You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 restrictions eased in more Nebraska counties
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

COVID-19 restrictions eased in more Nebraska counties

{{featured_button_text}}

Come Saturday, 27 of the state's 93 counties will be clear of most restrictions prompted by the coronavirus.

The nine-county Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be the third local health district to move to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan. 

Counties impacted are Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow.

Last week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the North Central District Health Department will also move to Phase 4 status starting Saturday.

Those counties are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock.

Nine counties in the Loup Basin Health Department jurisdiction were the first to move into Phase 4 on Friday.

Vargas seeks legislative action to protect meatpacking workers

Phase 4 loosens restrictions on private and public gatherings, moving into a recommendation and guidance phase for limitations in restaurants, bars and other public and private locations.

In most instances, counties moving to Phase 4 have reported relatively few — or no —  coronavirus cases.

In Perkins County, however, where restrictions are to ease Saturday, officials just last week closed the city hall in Grant, its library and swimming pool and ended its American Legion baseball season prematurely in response to an outbreak at a local nursing home.

Golden Ours Convalescent Home reported positive cases in 12 of 28 residents and nine of 30 employees from July 14 to July 24, the North Platte Telegraph reported.

"Even with a recent upward trend of COVID-19 cases due to a cluster we’re actively managing, the health district is still reporting the lowest numbers in Nebraska," said Myra Stoney, the Southwest Nebraska district's health director.

"The transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of the DHMs does not change an individual’s personal responsibility for reducing virus transmission. Practicing safety measures such as maintaining good social distancing, wearing a face covering when appropriate, washing hands frequently and staying home when you are sick is everyone’s responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect your friends, family, and neighbors."

Ricketts calls mask mandate 'overbearing' as city adds 52 new coronavirus cases

Officials said Phase 3 restrictions elsewhere in the state, including Omaha and Lincoln, have been extended through Aug. 31, but progress in reducing the spread of the virus will continue to be monitored.

Lincoln tightened those restrictions earlier this month through a mask mandate ordered by the local health director. A similar step is expected soon in Omaha.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the state is reviewing the legality of those local measures.

'One bar to another bar to another bar' — Tracers track recent COVID-19 cases to nightlife, parties

Milestones in the coronavirus fight

Coronavirus milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.