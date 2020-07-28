COVID-19 restrictions eased in more Nebraska counties

Golden Ours Convalescent Home reported positive cases in 12 of 28 residents and nine of 30 employees from July 14 to July 24, the North Platte Telegraph reported.

"Even with a recent upward trend of COVID-19 cases due to a cluster we’re actively managing, the health district is still reporting the lowest numbers in Nebraska," said Myra Stoney, the Southwest Nebraska district's health director.

"The transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of the DHMs does not change an individual’s personal responsibility for reducing virus transmission. Practicing safety measures such as maintaining good social distancing, wearing a face covering when appropriate, washing hands frequently and staying home when you are sick is everyone’s responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect your friends, family, and neighbors."

Officials said Phase 3 restrictions elsewhere in the state, including Omaha and Lincoln, have been extended through Aug. 31, but progress in reducing the spread of the virus will continue to be monitored.

Lincoln tightened those restrictions earlier this month through a mask mandate ordered by the local health director. A similar step is expected soon in Omaha.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the state is reviewing the legality of those local measures.