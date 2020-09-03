COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported what appeared to be a one-day record increase in COVID-19 case numbers.

The department said Thursday that it had recorded an additional 108 cases since Wednesday

For the week, there have now been 341 COVID-19 cases in the county, which is more than all of last week. With two days still to go, it seems certain this week will surpass the previous weekly record of 360 cases set the week ending July 25. Overall, the county has 4,308 cases and 20 deaths.

There were 30 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals Thursday, eight of whom are from Lancaster County. That was a slight increase from Wednesday, when there were seven local patients and 27 overall.

The positive test rate for the week was 12.5%, the highest since early May.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 40 cases on Wednesday and now has seen 117 this week and 313 since Aug. 12. Wednesday, UNL reported three new clusters of cases, at a sorority, a fraternity and one floor of a residence hall.

Lincoln Public Schools reported 20 positive cases from last Thursday through Wednesday. It said it had 59 staff members quarantining as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.