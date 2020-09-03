 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported what appeared to be a one-day record increase in COVID-19 case numbers.

The department said Thursday that it had recorded an additional 108 cases since Wednesday

For the week, there have now been 341 COVID-19 cases in the county, which is more than all of last week. With two days still to go, it seems certain this week will surpass the previous weekly record of 360 cases set the week ending July 25. Overall, the county has 4,308 cases and 20 deaths.

There were 30 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals Thursday, eight of whom are from Lancaster County.  That was a slight increase from Wednesday, when there were seven local patients and 27 overall.

Climbing Lincoln COVID-19 cases come in a period of 'significant adjustment,' mayor says

The positive test rate for the week was 12.5%, the highest since early May.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 40 cases on Wednesday and now has seen 117 this week and 313 since Aug. 12. Wednesday, UNL reported three new clusters of cases, at a sorority, a fraternity and one floor of a residence hall.

Lincoln Public Schools reported 20 positive cases from last Thursday through Wednesday. It said it had 59 staff members quarantining as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will update Lincoln's risk dial on Friday.

Wednesday, she said the city was in "a period of significant adjustment," as it deals with the influx of students who have returned to school.

Move to Phase 4 leads to spike in COVID-19 cases in 3 health districts
LPS spent $2.6 million on coronavirus response in 2019-20 fiscal year

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top doctor advises people to wear masks while having sex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News