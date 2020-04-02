COVID-19 model for Nebraska shows range of deaths and health care demands

He is a member of a group that published an article in "Nature Communications" recently on using outbreak science to strengthen the use of models during epidemics.

Infectious disease modeling has played a prominent role in recent outbreaks, but integrating it into public health decision-making has been challenging, the article says.

The group would like to see the way people organize and report on models in emergencies change, with better communication and connections between those who build the models and those public health officials who use them.

Models, for the most part are not bad guesses, Brett-Major said, although there have been guesses that have been wildly wrong, such as during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-2016.

With the coronavirus, investigators are able to look at and get information on its movement from variant influenza viruses, those that start in animals and move to humans.

"Even though this coronavirus probably does transmit more easily than a usual new strain of flu, there's a lot more experience with this, so we kind of know that it's going to be common," he said. "We know that it's going to spread in a way with which we're accustomed. And we know there's not a lot of immunity in the population to slow it down yet."