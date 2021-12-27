 Skip to main content
COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Lancaster County
COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Lancaster County

More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln than at any point in the last year.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported 123 hospitalizations, including 73 local residents with COVID-19.

Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies
Citing vaccination levels, Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

That's 15 more COVID-19 patients than the previous high from this year on Dec. 13 and a significant concern as the omicron variant continues to spread. A new case of the variant was confirmed Monday in a Sarpy County resident.

Lancaster County reported one COVID-19 death from over the weekend, an unvaccinated man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. It marked the 350th death in Lancaster County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Struggling to breathe: Nebraskans are delayed care as COVID-19 strains Lincoln hospital
