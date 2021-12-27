COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Lancaster County

More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln than at any point in the last year.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported 123 hospitalizations, including 73 local residents with COVID-19.

That's 15 more COVID-19 patients than the previous high from this year on Dec. 13 and a significant concern as the omicron variant continues to spread. A new case of the variant was confirmed Monday in a Sarpy County resident.

Lancaster County reported one COVID-19 death from over the weekend, an unvaccinated man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. It marked the 350th death in Lancaster County since the beginning of the pandemic.

