COVID-19 exposure at Camp Kitaki leaves dozens of children stuck at home this week
COVID-19 exposure at Camp Kitaki leaves dozens of children stuck at home this week

  • Updated
With a majority of American adults now vaccinated, attention is turning to the nation's children. Is the delta variant more dangerous for the young than previous COVID strains? What are the actual risks to children? Source by: Stringr

The YMCA has had to shut down the Camp Kitaki session scheduled for this week because of COVID-19.

Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln, said in a statement that the organization received notification Sunday of "a confirmed positive COVID exposure at Camp Kitaki."

Bettin said the exposure occurred during last week's camp, but she did not provide any other details, including whether there was a positive case diagnosed in a camper or staff member.

"In reviewing the information received and all CDC guidance, as well as local health and safety protocols, we determined the safest course of action was to cancel the session for the week," she said.

That left many kids disappointed and parents in the lurch, as they were notified just hours before they were supposed to drop off their children at the camp near South Bend on Sunday.

Chelsea Kenkel, who lives near Harlan, Iowa, more than an hour away from the camp, got an email literally as she and her husband were heading out the door to drive there and had to tell their three kids that they wouldn't be going for the second year in a row.

Kenkel said her 11-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son have gone to Camp Kitaki before, but this was to be her 7-year-old son's first trip.

She said she and her husband hadn't even told their kids until late last week that they were going to the camp because, "we didn't want to break their hearts again" in case it got canceled.

"It was just really sad," Kenkel said.

Barbara Soderlin of Omaha said Camp Kitaki was going to be the first overnight camp for her two daughters, ages 10 and 12, and another chance to sort of "make up" for all the activities that they missed last summer.

"So, it was heartbreaking to miss out on this experience and to have one more thing canceled," Soderlin said.

Soderlin said she understands the position the YMCA is in and appreciates that it's taking health and safety seriously, but it's still a tough thing for kids to have to experience and for parents to have to explain and coach them through.

"Ultimately this experience may teach our kids to be flexible and resilient, but I wish they were learning those lessons through camp and not through a last-minute cancellation," she said.

Considering what's been going on in Nebraska and nationally, Camp Kitaki may have been fortunate to make it this long without a COVID-19 issue.

Summer camps have been identified as potential vectors of COVID-19 exposure both locally and nationally for much of the summer, largely because many kids attending them are too young to be vaccinated.

According to media reports, there have been large outbreaks linked to summer camps in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Ohio and New York over the past few weeks.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said last week that there have been COVID-19 clusters in Lancaster County linked to summer camps and child care centers, although she did not provide any details.

COVID-19 case rates have been rising across Nebraska over the past few weeks, as the more-contagious delta variant of the disease has led to more infections, especially among people who are not vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Nebraska recorded more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period that ended Thursday, more than double the number for just two weeks prior.

The CDC lists the level of community transmission as high in Lancaster County.

There is one more Camp Kitaki session scheduled, and Bettin said the YMCA is hopeful it will be able to go forward.

"The safety of our program participants and staff will always be our No. 1 priority," she said in her statement. "While we’re disappointed we cannot offer the experience of Camp Kitaki to our youth this week, we look forward to safely completing our summer camping experience with our final summer session Aug. 8-14."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

