COVID-19 exposure at Camp Kitaki leaves dozens of children stuck at home this week

The YMCA has had to shut down the Camp Kitaki session scheduled for this week because of COVID-19.

Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln, said in a statement that the organization received notification Sunday of "a confirmed positive COVID exposure at Camp Kitaki."

Bettin said the exposure occurred during last week's camp, but she did not provide any other details, including whether there was a positive case diagnosed in a camper or staff member.

"In reviewing the information received and all CDC guidance, as well as local health and safety protocols, we determined the safest course of action was to cancel the session for the week," she said.

That left many kids disappointed and parents in the lurch, as they were notified just hours before they were supposed to drop off their children at the camp near South Bend on Sunday.

Chelsea Kenkel, who lives near Harlan, Iowa, more than an hour away from the camp, got an email literally as she and her husband were heading out the door to drive there and had to tell their three kids that they wouldn't be going for the second year in a row.

Kenkel said her 11-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son have gone to Camp Kitaki before, but this was to be her 7-year-old son's first trip.