COVID-19 exposure at Camp Kitaki leaves dozens of children stuck at home this week

The YMCA has had to shut down the Camp Kitaki session scheduled for this week because of COVID-19.
Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln, said in a statement that the organization received notification Sunday of "a confirmed positive COVID exposure at Camp Kitaki."
Bettin said the exposure occurred during last week's camp, but she did not provide any other details, including whether there was a positive case diagnosed in a camper or staff member.
"In reviewing the information received and all CDC guidance, as well as local health and safety protocols, we determined the safest course of action was to cancel the session for the week," she said.
That left many kids disappointed and parents in the lurch, as they were notified just hours before they were supposed to drop off their children at the camp near South Bend on Sunday.
Chelsea Kenkel, who lives near Harlan, Iowa, more than an hour away from the camp, got an email literally as she and her husband were heading out the door to drive there and had to tell their three kids that they wouldn't be going for the second year in a row.
Kenkel said her 11-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son have gone to Camp Kitaki before, but this was to be her 7-year-old son's first trip.
She said she and her husband hadn't even told their kids until late last week that they were going to the camp because, "we didn't want to break their hearts again" in case it got canceled.
"It was just really sad," Kenkel said.
Barbara Soderlin of Omaha said Camp Kitaki was going to be the first overnight camp for her two daughters, ages 10 and 12, and another chance to sort of "make up" for all the activities that they missed last summer.
"So, it was heartbreaking to miss out on this experience and to have one more thing canceled," Soderlin said.
Soderlin said she understands the position the YMCA is in and appreciates that it's taking health and safety seriously, but it's still a tough thing for kids to have to experience and for parents to have to explain and coach them through.
"Ultimately this experience may teach our kids to be flexible and resilient, but I wish they were learning those lessons through camp and not through a last-minute cancellation," she said.
Considering what's been going on in Nebraska and nationally, Camp Kitaki may have been fortunate to make it this long without a COVID-19 issue.
Summer camps have been identified as potential vectors of COVID-19 exposure both locally and nationally for much of the summer, largely because many kids attending them are too young to be vaccinated.
According to media reports, there have been large outbreaks linked to summer camps in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Ohio and New York over the past few weeks.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said last week that there have been COVID-19 clusters in Lancaster County linked to summer camps and child care centers, although she did not provide any details.
COVID-19 case rates have been rising across Nebraska over the past few weeks, as the more-contagious delta variant of the disease has led to more infections, especially among people who are not vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Nebraska recorded more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period that ended Thursday, more than double the number for just two weeks prior.
The CDC lists the level of community transmission as high in Lancaster County.
There is one more Camp Kitaki session scheduled, and Bettin said the YMCA is hopeful it will be able to go forward.
"The safety of our program participants and staff will always be our No. 1 priority," she said in her statement. "While we’re disappointed we cannot offer the experience of Camp Kitaki to our youth this week, we look forward to safely completing our summer camping experience with our final summer session Aug. 8-14."
Memories of Camp Kitaki
YMCA Camp Kitaki memory: Made some of my best friends working there
I love Camp Kitaki with all my heart. I went there eight summers in a row as a kid. I would have my bags packed for weeks ahead of time in preparation for one glorious week spent at camp.
I truly feel like weeks spent at camp taught me so much about how to make friends, teamwork and kindness. It also taught me things like caring for the earth and appreciating nature, something kids often find boring.
I credit going to summer camp for part of the reason why I am a successful, hardworking adult. It was a way for me to start to form my own independence and identity away from the influence of my parents, siblings or school friends.
The week I got to spend at camp went so quickly. I would cry my eyes out every time my week ended and I would have to wait a whole year to go again.
As I got older I worked on staff as a camp counselor for three summers. They were the best summers of my life. I felt I made such a difference in the kids, sometimes it was the only fun the child had had in ages. Kids often have stressful home lives and it made me feel so full of purpose to provide some relief from their day-to-day stresses and let them be a kid, even if only for a week.
I made some of my best friends working there, and even met my husband there. Now, my husband, Jeremy, and I along with my former camp staff friends are all having babies. We are already planning to send all our kids the same week to Camp Kitaki.
I am always meeting new people who have some connection to camp and the response is always the same, "Oh, I love Camp Kitaki." It has influenced so many people, and I have no doubt it will continue to make a positive impact.
— Stephanie (Murnan) Brozek, camp counselor name "Murn," staff member, 2007-09, Omaha
YMCA Camp Kitaki memory: A place where people can rewrite themselves
I could talk about camp for hours to complete strangers, so having a limit of 300 words is really hard for me to wrap my mind around.
I have spent half of my life literally in the most wonderful place on earth, YMCA Camp Kitaki. Camp is a place where people can rewrite themselves, or discover new parts they had no idea were even in them. The best parts of me are from there, and I still have dreams about spending another summer at Kitaki.
— Amanda Rohren, Lincoln
YMCA Camp Kitaki memory: The magic never ends
I was a camper and a staffer at Kitaki in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It is, perhaps, my favorite place on earth.
What makes Kitaki great isn't the beautiful woods or the campfire singalongs or that you can see a million stars at night. You can do that in a lot of places. The reason why my mind slips back to Kitaki whenever I watch the sunset on a summer day or grab a stick to roast a marshmallow is because of the people.
I know that my counselors didn't remember every child that they were a counselor for. They couldn't. But I remember every single counselor that I had as a camper. I remember the skits that made me laugh. I remember the sacred walk to campfire. I remember the staff members who made me feel like I was the only kid that mattered. I remember the friends that I still have today. The ability to create memories that stick like that, the ones that make you feel warm and loved 30 years later, is powerful.
My son will get the opportunity this year to experience what I did. I know that he will walk away from the camp more self-assured than before. I know that he will be sitting at a desk in February and his mind will slip into a memory from camp and it will bring a smile to his face.
I love that this one place can give that wonderful experience to generations of kids. The feeling that I get when I think of Camp Kitaki is difficult to put into words, but it is like being hugged by a smile. It still creates happiness within me and for that, I am forever indebted to the place where the magic never ends.
— Matt McNiff, Beatrice
YMCA Camp Kitaki memory: The happiest place on earth
I was born with asthma and couldn't do a lot of outside summer activities most kids did due to its severity. When I was in third grade, my teacher changed all that. She gave me a poster for a summer camp for kids with asthma. This camp was Camp Kitaki.
As I grew out of my asthma for the most part I went to the regular camp for many summers. It was all I talked about year-round. As soon as I got home I'd count the days until I could go back. I loved riding horses and loved a white one named "Princess." I loved going to the lake, the campfires and all the silly songs. I still remember most of them.
Camp allowed me to grow so much as a kid. I was encouraged to be whatever I wanted to be. It was and still is such a special place to me. I worked there in the late '80s and loved every minute of it. It felt like a second family. We all learned, laughed, smiled and cried sometimes. I have a scrapbook of everything "camp" and love revisiting it every now and then.
I still keep in contact with a lot of those campers and staff to this day. Thankful for every one of them. I live in California now and they say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. It's not, that title belongs to Camp Kitaki.
— Michelle Waldmann, formerly of Carleton
