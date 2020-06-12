You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska climb to 216 as Douglas County numbers surge
COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska climb to 216 as Douglas County numbers surge

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Deaths in Nebraska linked to the coronavirus spiked this week, climbing by 21 — to 216 — over recent days.

Updated data reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Friday included 11 new deaths in Douglas County over the past week.

The latest information from the Douglas County Health Department says 57 residents have died from COVID-19. Hall County reported its 43rd death Friday. The death toll is 31 in Dakota County.

Lancaster County continues to report a total of 10 deaths since the outbreak began this spring.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nebraska climbed to 16,513 on Friday, with 198 new cases reported statewide.

Ricketts directs federal grants to small businesses, livestock producers

A 10th member of the Nebraska National Guard deployed to assist law enforcement in Lincoln and Omaha during protests over recent weeks has tested positive, officials confirmed Friday.

An additional 134 National Guard soldiers and airmen who had exposure to the 10 members who have tested positive are in self-quarantine, the National Guard said in a statement.

COVID-19 risk dial improved in Lincoln as cases continue to drop

Latest updates on coronavirus

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

