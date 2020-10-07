COVID-19 death count climbs in Lancaster County following surge in recent cases

An uptick in COVID-19 deaths this week stems from Lancaster County's surging coronavirus community spread and elevated number of hospitalizations, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Lancaster County has reported three new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the coronavirus death toll to 30 since the pandemic began.

All three residents were men. One man was in his 70s and had been hospitalized, another was in his 60s at a long-term care facility and the third was in his 50s and hospitalized but didn't have an underlying health condition, Lopez said.

"Each one of these individuals was an important member of our community, and we express our condolences to their friends, families and loved ones," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

Lancaster County had already reported three deaths this week.

One of the six COVID-19 deaths reported this week was a 76-year-old man who was a member of the Lincoln Eagles Club, but Lopez said she did not have information linking that death to an outbreak at the Eagles Club last month.

That outbreak infected 18 people who were among the 75 attendees of a 9/11 memorial concert event on Sept. 11, according to the Health Department.