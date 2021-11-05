COVID-19 crisis counseling and outreach offered thru Dec. 26

Adams said he was continually impressed by each regional team’s ability to be flexible and creative to adapt to the needs they saw.

COVID-19 is a polarizing topic, he said, and communities needed to be approached according to, for example, how open local businesses were to masked outreach workers and to displaying information about coping with the pandemic.

In many cases, outreach workers said, the common ground was a focus on stress and anxiety, whatever the source, and on paying attention to self-care and neighbors in need.

Region 5’s Nebraska Strong team, based in Lincoln, worked under the tightest COVID-19 restrictions, Adams said. The team had outstanding organization, communication and reach despite team members working remotely and not meeting each other for months, he said. Even then, the first meeting was outdoors.

When large group events resumed, outreach workers were there.

“Now we’re doing door-to-door,” Henning said. “We hope to reach some individuals we weren’t able to reach at events.”