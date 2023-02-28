COVID-19 cases rose slightly last week, but the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that the local risk dial will stay put.

The department reported 246 official cases for the week that ended Saturday, up slightly from 234 the previous week. However, 32 of those cases were from delayed reporting.

Local hospitalizations also rose slightly, from a daily average of 39 the previous week to a daily average of 40 last week.

Wastewater surveillance also showed a small increase in the number of virus particles compared to the previous week.

Despite those indicators, the Health Department said the local COVID-19 risk dial would remain in the low yellow range for the sixth week in a row.

Across Nebraska, cases essentially stayed stable, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 1,333 last week, compared with 1,323 the previous week. A month ago, there were only 800 cases.

Hospitalizations continued to rise, as did deaths. According to the CDC, 52 Nebraskans died of COVID-19 last week, up from 37 the previous week. Three weeks ago, that number was only 19.

