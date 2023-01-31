COVID-19 cases tick up in Lincoln; Nebraska numbers continue to decline

COVID-19 cases have leveled off locally after several weeks of declines.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 157 official cases for the week that ended Saturday, five more than the previous week. It was the first increase in cases since the week that ended Dec. 17.

It's unclear whether that means cases are stabilizing or whether they will be headed back up, and other data remain somewhat mixed.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Lincoln continued to decline, with a seven-day daily average of 31 last week, down from 35 the previous week. On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 hospital patients dropped to 21, the lowest single-day number since June 25.

The percentage of people testing positive for the disease also declined slightly last week.

However, the Health Department did note that wastewater sampling showed a significant increase in virus particles last week, and Health Director Pat Lopez announced the first local case of COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious XBB.1.5 subvariant.

"As of now, our key indicators remain fairly stable. This newer variant is still spreading in the state and nationwide, but not as fast as anticipated," Lopez said in a news release. "We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the situation and how it’s affecting our community.”

Lopez said the local COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low yellow range for the second-straight week.

XBB.1.5 has yet to catch on in Nebraska, accounting for an estimated 4% of positive cases for the week ending Jan. 21, according to preliminary data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. That's far lower than elsewhere in the U.S.

Nationally, the subvariant made up a projected 61.3% of positive samples during the week ending Jan. 28. In the region made up of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, XBB.1.5 accounted for nearly 25% of cases.

That is likely playing a role in keeping cases low both locally and statewide.

Nebraska reported only 800 COVID-19 cases last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was down 13.4% from 924 the previous week.

It was the second week in a row that Nebraska had fewer than 1,000 cases. The last time that happened was in May.

The good news, officials say, is that if the XBB.1.5 variant does take hold in Nebraska, recent evidence has shown that people who have gotten a vaccine booster will have good protection against it.

The Health Department noted that a CDC report released last week showed that the bivalent boosters were at least 40% effective against symptomatic infection from XBB and XBB.1.5 variants.

Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Nebraska