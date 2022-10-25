COVID-19 cases tick back up in Lincoln

COVID-19 cases rose last week locally for the first time in nearly two months.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 205 cases for the week ending Saturday, up from 169 the previous week. It was the first weekly increase since the week ending Aug. 27. The department also said it saw a slight increase in the number of virus particles detected in wastewater this week compared with last week.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations for COVID-19 also increased from 31 to 34.
Despite the increases in cases and hospitalizations, the Health Department kept its COVID-19 risk dial in the low-yellow range for the second week in a row.
The local case numbers are similar to those statewide.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska rose last week to 1,140, an 8% increase from 1,052 the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That ended a six-week streak of declining case numbers.
Nebraska's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers remained flat, with an average of 130 Nebraskans hospitalized daily with the virus. The state also recorded seven new deaths last week.
Even though COVID-19 hospitalizations have stayed stable for months, hospital usage is still high. More than 80% of intensive-care beds in Lancaster County have been occupied on a daily basis for more than a week.
There has already been an early season uptick in both flu and RSV cases locally and statewide, and health experts are worried that an increase in COVID-19 cases on top of that could put a severe strain on hospitals.
That's why local officials have been encouraging people to get flu shots and a COVID-19 booster shot.
“Respiratory viruses spread more easily this time of year, and we expect to have both COVID-19 and flu in our community at the same time,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. “Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, and getting our yearly flu vaccine are actions we can take to help keep us active and healthy now and throughout the holiday season.”
The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.