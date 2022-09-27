 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

COVID-19 cases still dropping in Lincoln, but officials warn against complacency

  • Updated
  • 0

The number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continued to drop last week, falling to the lowest level since the end of April.

There were 280 official cases last week, down from 319 the previous week. The last time the number of weekly cases was lower was the week ending April 30.

Though case numbers are likely an undercount because of people testing at home or not testing at all, other data shows overall cases are likely on the decline.

For example, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests reported to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department fell to 13.1% last week, down from 14.9% the previous week and the lowest weekly rate since late May. That number was above 20% just four weeks ago.

Hospitalization numbers also declined, with the seven-day average at 31, compared with 36 the previous week. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals jumped to 44 on Tuesday, the highest number since Sept. 1.

People are also reading…

The positive numbers led the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to lower its risk dial from elevated-yellow to mid-yellow.

The numbers are similar statewide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska had 1,424 new COVID-19 cases last week, down from 1,772 the previous week. Case numbers have fallen by more than 50% over the past three weeks.

Hospitalizations also are falling, with last week’s daily average of 172 down from 183 the previous week.

Despite the positive signs, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said people can't let down their guard.

“Our community is moving in a positive direction but now is not the time to become complacent,” Lopez said in a news release. “As we head into fall and winter, there’s potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections. Even if you’ve had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one."

That booster, which covers both the original strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant, is widely available in Lincoln. The Health Department is hosting three vaccine clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena next week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, for people who are eligible and make appointments.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said it's important for people to get the new bivalent booster shot and to do so within the next month to ensure they have sufficient immunity by the time the holiday season rolls around.

Though it's unclear whether there will be another surge of cases heading into the winter, it's important to be prepared, Rauner said.

“We are not (yet) in a stable pattern,” he said. “I don’t think you can act as if COVID doesn’t exist.”

In addition to getting booster shots, he recommends people also wear masks when they are sick and in certain other situations, such as in airports or anywhere where there's a local surge of cases.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.

Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more
New COVID-19 booster available on limited basis in Lincoln
Watch now: Lincoln officials tout COVID-19 booster as cases decline slightly
Lincoln to offer more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Watch Now: Boosting your heart health after COVID, and more videos to improve your life

Here are some tips for improving your heart health after COVID, how to break free if your parents had bad money habits, and more videos to improve your life.

Tips for improving your heart health after COVID

Tips for improving your heart health after COVID

  • Updated
  • 0

Even those who are super fit can find themselves with heart-related symptoms after COVID.

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

  • Updated
  • 0

This is how you break away from your parents’ bad money habits. Pennygem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

How to tap into the power of nature during your work day

How to tap into the power of nature during your work day

  • Updated
  • 0

Taking your next work meeting to the park may have more benefits than you’d think! Yair Ben-Dor has more.

How fall asleep the night before a big event

How fall asleep the night before a big event

  • Updated
  • 0

On nights before a big event, we try to get to bed early and beg for sleep, often to no avail. The harder we try to sleep, the more we worry w…

What human food you should and shouldn't feed your puppy

What human food you should and shouldn't feed your puppy

  • Updated
  • 0

Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer at the American Kennel Club in Chicago, Illinois, has these tips on what and what not to feed your puppy.

Four of the best foods for gut health

Four of the best foods for gut health

  • Updated
  • 0

It seems that recently everyone has become interested in healing their gut so here are 4 delicious foods that will help with this.

3 natural sunburn remedies you can find in your fridge

3 natural sunburn remedies you can find in your fridge

  • Updated
  • 0

If you spend most of your day out in the sun, then it is only natural that your chance of burning increases.

These animal odors indicate it's time for your pet to see a vet

These animal odors indicate it's time for your pet to see a vet

  • Updated
  • 0

Pets can get in stinky situations, but when that’s not the case it's important not to mask their smell. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has th…

The do's and don'ts of group chatting

The do's and don'ts of group chatting

  • Updated
  • 0

You’d think it’s obvious, but we’ve all sinned in the group chat department. Here are some ideas about group chatting to keep in mind.

Study: How minimum workouts can prolong life

Study: How minimum workouts can prolong life

  • Updated
  • 0

A new study finds adults that went beyond the minimum guidelines for physical activity had a lower risk of premature mortality. Yair Ben-Dor h…

How to avoid being ripped off by your mechanic

How to avoid being ripped off by your mechanic

  • Updated
  • 0

When your car breaks down, you want to get it fixed and back on the road right away. Unfortunately, car repair shops are notorious for adding …

How alcohol can disrupt health sleep

How alcohol can disrupt health sleep

  • Updated
  • 0

While a couple of drinks may help you fall asleep, experts say those same drinks may disrupt the later stages of sleep.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Reusable contact lenses 'more than triple risk' of rare eye infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News