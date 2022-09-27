COVID-19 cases still dropping in Lincoln, but officials warn against complacency

The number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continued to drop last week, falling to the lowest level since the end of April.

There were 280 official cases last week, down from 319 the previous week. The last time the number of weekly cases was lower was the week ending April 30.

Though case numbers are likely an undercount because of people testing at home or not testing at all, other data shows overall cases are likely on the decline.

For example, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests reported to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department fell to 13.1% last week, down from 14.9% the previous week and the lowest weekly rate since late May. That number was above 20% just four weeks ago.

Hospitalization numbers also declined, with the seven-day average at 31, compared with 36 the previous week. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals jumped to 44 on Tuesday, the highest number since Sept. 1.

The positive numbers led the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to lower its risk dial from elevated-yellow to mid-yellow.

The numbers are similar statewide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska had 1,424 new COVID-19 cases last week, down from 1,772 the previous week. Case numbers have fallen by more than 50% over the past three weeks.

Hospitalizations also are falling, with last week’s daily average of 172 down from 183 the previous week.

Despite the positive signs, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said people can't let down their guard.

“Our community is moving in a positive direction but now is not the time to become complacent,” Lopez said in a news release. “As we head into fall and winter, there’s potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections. Even if you’ve had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one."

That booster, which covers both the original strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant, is widely available in Lincoln. The Health Department is hosting three vaccine clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena next week, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, for people who are eligible and make appointments.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said it's important for people to get the new bivalent booster shot and to do so within the next month to ensure they have sufficient immunity by the time the holiday season rolls around.

Though it's unclear whether there will be another surge of cases heading into the winter, it's important to be prepared, Rauner said.

“We are not (yet) in a stable pattern,” he said. “I don’t think you can act as if COVID doesn’t exist.”

In addition to getting booster shots, he recommends people also wear masks when they are sick and in certain other situations, such as in airports or anywhere where there's a local surge of cases.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.