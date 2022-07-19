COVID-19 cases steady, but hospitalizations jump in Lincoln

Local COVID-19 case counts stabilized last week, but the number of hospitalizations has started to rise significantly.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 656 cases last week, a roughly 2% decline from the 671 cases the previous week.

The test positivity rate was down slightly, while the number of virus particles found in wastewater sampling declined by 20%, which are both potential signs that case numbers could be leveling off.

However, the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 rose to the highest level in nearly five months.

As of Monday, there were 57 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, the highest number since Feb. 20, although that number dropped to 44 as of Tuesday. Hospital numbers have doubled over the past three weeks, and the average number of patients grew to 47 as of Tuesday, up from 39 last week.

The Health Department kept its risk dial in the low orange range for the second week in a row, which indicates a high risk of virus spread.

However, the Centers for Disease Control recently moved Lancaster County into the “medium” category for transmission under its community levels, which are based on hospital capacity and case counts. The county had been in the low category for several months.

More than half the counties in Nebraska are now in the medium or high category, according to the CDC, as the virus continues to spread in the state.

The CDC recorded 4,030 new cases in Nebraska in the week that ended Friday, up from 3,535 the previous week and 3,474 the week before that. The rise in cases is likely due to more contagious variants. According to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the BA. 5 omicron variant made up 52% of all cases last week.

Hospitalizations continued to rise as well, with the CDC reporting an average of 176 patients statewide on Friday, up from an average of 168 the previous week.

Hospital numbers are higher than they were at this time last year, but patients tend to be less sick, Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious diseases at CHI Health-Creighton University, said through a spokeswoman.

As of Tuesday, CHI Health reported 67 total COVID-19 patients, including 14 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Only six of those 67 patients are in intensive care, and none are on ventilators.

Vivekanandan said she continues to see more unvaccinated patients in the hospital than those who have gotten either full or partial vaccinations, and she stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and/or boosted.

Bryan Health reported 25 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, with two on ventilators.

Since the beginning of June, the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital system has averaged somewhere between the lower teens and upper 20s.

The majority of the current patients are older, with 20, or 80%, 65 or older, and at least partially vaccinated, according to data on Bryan's website.

Dr. John Trapp, Bryan's chief medical officer, said the vast majority of hospitalized patients are either older or immunocompromised.

"We're typically not seeing robustly healthy individuals in the hospital," Trapp said.

He also said hospitalized patients typically are not as sick as they have been in past waves and require fewer critical care interventions such as the ICU or ventilation.

Trapp said he suspects that most of the cases are likely caused by either the BA.4 or BA.5 variants, which in addition to being more infectious, also have shown a better ability to evade immunity provided by vaccination or previous infection.