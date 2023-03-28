COVID-19 cases remained steady in Lancaster County last week, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced the county's COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low yellow range for the 10th week in a row.

The Health Department reported 187 confirmed cases, up from 182 the week before. Case numbers have remained in a narrow range since the beginning of the year, not topping 300 in any one week and not dropping below 150.

Most other COVID-related data was positive last week. The Health Department said hospitalizations dropped from a daily average of 41 the previous week to 35 last week, and there were no deaths.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate continued to decline last week to 11.4%, the lowest it's been since the first week of February.

However, wastewater sampling data showed an increase in virus particles last week compared with the previous week.

Statewide, cases declined slightly, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 1,406 last week, compared with 1,545 the previous week. The CDC said 17 people died of COVID-19 in the state last week.

Starting Monday, the state's largest health systems, including Bryan Health and Madonna in Lincoln, will no longer require employees, patients or visitors to wear masks in most areas of their hospitals and clinics. CHI Health already dropped the requirement on March 20.

