COVID-19 cases on decline in Lincoln, but start of school looms

COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County fell to their lowest level in nearly two months last week, but they still remain high heading into the start of the school year.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 528 cases for the week ending Saturday, a nearly 15% decrease from the previous week and the lowest weekly total since the week ending June 18.

Despite the decline in cases, the Health Department kept its COVID-19 risk dial in the low-orange range for the fifth straight week, as the rolling daily average of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals increased from 34 to 40, and the amount of virus particles in wastewater also showed an increase.

While lower than they were a few weeks ago, the number of new COVID-19 cases locally are higher than they were at this time in either 2020 or 2021.

For the comparable week in 2021, Lancaster County recorded 477 cases, although cases at that point were on an upward trajectory. For the comparable week in 2020, case numbers totaled 209.

The state recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared with two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 for the past nine weeks.

However, as Nebraska schools prepare to open for the third time since the start of the pandemic, cases are well above where they were each of the past two years. Nebraska recorded roughly 2,000 cases per week during the first week of August in both 2020 and 2021.

In both of those years, cases rose rapidly after classes resumed.

Students in Lincoln Public Schools return to class next week.

Unlike the past two years, the district will not require students or staff to wear masks to open the school year, choosing instead to use what it calls a "targeted approach" of requiring masks on a building, program or classroom level if it becomes necessary because of outbreaks.

One big factor driving that policy change is that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to children of all ages.

According to Health Department data, about 70% of kids ages 12-15 in Lancaster County are fully vaccinated, while about 39% of those ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated. Those vaccination rates are ahead of numbers for the same age groups statewide and across the country.

However, the vaccines have not shown good success in stopping transmission of the omicron variants that are currently causing virtually all cases, although they do keep most healthy people from getting seriously ill after contracting COVID-19.

Because of that, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said last month that local school officials should be prepared for some kind of COVID-19 wave this fall.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez echoed that sentiment.

"We anticipate an increase in cases as schools open," she said Tuesday in a statement.

Lopez said one of the department's main goals throughout the pandemic has been keeping students in school and it will continue to work closely with LPS and other county school districts to do that.

"We’ll be carefully monitoring our local situation and schools will manage illnesses using guidance from the health department and standard protocols," she said. "We encourage students to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, stay home if they’re sick and get tested.”

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said last week in his weekly COVID-19 update video that research shows "kids are one of the major driving factors of COVID transmission in the community."

He cited data from the CDC that estimated about 79% of Nebraska children have had a COVID-19 infection so far.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.