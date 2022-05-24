COVID-19 cases keep rising in Lincoln, statewide

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise both locally and throughout Nebraska, but there are encouraging signs the current wave may be easing.

Lancaster County reported 422 cases last week, the most in a week in three months. Cases have now increased seven weeks in a row, but the rate of increase has begun to slow.

Last week's case number was about 8% higher than the previous week. That compares with week-to-week increases of 30%, 53% and 90% in the three weeks before that.

There were 1,780 cases statewide last week, which was about 19% higher than the previous week. The week before that, cases had risen nearly 85%.

Another positive sign is that hospitalizations are not increasing much if at all.

The daily number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals has only exceeded 25 twice in the past two months, and there were 19 patients reported Tuesday. The seven-day average has actually fallen from 23 on May 14 to 19 as of Monday. There are currently no patients on ventilators.

The overall number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 has started to tick up over the past couple of weeks, with the seven-day average going from 55 to 69 to 82, but it's still well below where it was at the end of March, when more than 100 patients were in the hospital.

Officials at Bryan Hospital said they have seen a slight increase in COVID-19 patients, with 71 hospital admissions last week, up from 55 the previous week. But few of those patients have extended stays. The average number of daily patients currently is in the high single digits.

Dr. Jim Nora, medical director of infection protection for Bryan Medical Center, said patients in the hospital generally seem to be less sick than in previous waves.

"I think it's probably fair to say the acuity of illness has declined," Nora said.

He said he typically is not called in to see patients unless they are severely ill, something that hasn't happened for more than a month.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday reported additional encouraging signs that cases may be leveling off. The department said the test positivity rate declined to 12.3% last week, down from 14% the previous week. And wastewater sampling done at the city's wastewater plants showed a decline in COVID-19 particles.

The Health Department also announced that the county's COVID-19 risk dial will be staying in the mid-yellow range, the first time in three weeks it hasn't moved into a higher-risk category.

Nora said he doesn't think the current surge in cases will equal earlier surges, largely because of the level of vaccination. A significant number of Nebraskans have been vaccinated — more than 67% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of those eligible for a first booster have received one — and a number of people also have some level of immunity because they've had COVID-19.

But he also said areas of the state with low levels of vaccination are at a higher risk of seeing higher case levels.

"These are areas where there could absolutely be a surge," Nora said. "Patients could end up hospitalized and having more severe consequences."

