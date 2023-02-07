COVID-19 cases continued to rise locally last week, although they remain low historically.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 206 official cases for the week ending Saturday. That was the highest weekly total since the first week of January.

However, case numbers are considerably lower than they were at this time last year, when there were 1,434 cases for the week ending Feb. 5, 2022, or two years ago, when there were 421 cases the week of Feb. 6, 2021.

The official case counts are likely not representative of the total number of cases because many people now use home tests and do not report positive results to the Health Department.

But other indicators of how prevalent the virus is have remained stable or improved. The Health Department said the seven-day average of people hospitalized locally for COVID-19 remained at 31 last week, the same as the previous week. In addition, wastewater sampling showed a decrease in virus particles from the previous week.

The Health Department said the local COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low yellow range.

The local COVID-19 numbers mirror what's happening statewide.

Nebraska recorded 911 new cases last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up from 800 the previous week but similar to the 918 cases recorded two weeks prior.

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 have fallen to their lowest levels since October.

Nebraska so far has not seen a significant number of cases caused by the XBB 1.5 variant, which as of last week was responsible for about two-thirds of cases nationally. According to the most recent genetic sequencing from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the variant makes up 8% of cases in the state.

The state did report 19 virus-related deaths last week, although none of those occurred in Lancaster County.

