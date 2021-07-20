COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge in Lancaster County

Local officials are pleading with residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they haven't already, as cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply over the past few weeks.

More than 67% of Lancaster County residents 16 and older are now fully vaccinated, which is among the highest rates of any county in the state, but it has not been enough to prevent a surge in cases due largely to the delta variant of the disease.

The county documented 115 COVID-19 cases last week, the highest total in more than two months. The seven-day average of daily cases stood at 21 Monday, more than triple where it was a month ago.

"We are clearly going in the wrong direction," said Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist who cares for many of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Local numbers mirror those from the state and nation, where case numbers have also tripled over the past few weeks.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said the delta variant "appears to be a contributing factor" in the resurgence of the disease locally.

She highlighted one instance recently where an out-of-state resident, who was diagnosed with a COVID-19 case caused by the delta variant, infected family members in Lincoln, leading to a cluster of 17 cases.