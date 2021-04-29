COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the decline. Has Nebraska turned the corner?

He also said that the more people who get vaccinated, the more it reduces potential spread of the disease, which makes it less likely that new variants will emerge.

Rauner said a new variant emerging is one of the things he's most concerned about, along with waning immunity in people who had mild cases of the disease and the relaxing of mask mandates too soon.

There are few places outside of Lincoln and Omaha that still require masks, even though transmission rates in most areas are higher than levels recommended to go without masks.

Rupp said case rates across Nebraska are at levels of about 15-20 per 100,000 people and they need to be at 5 or below for masking to no longer be necessary.

Both Rupp and Rauner also believe that masks should remain in schools until vaccinations are available to children.

Rupp said he didn't want to speculate on when that will be, but hopes approval will come sometime during the summer.

Though younger children tend to have milder cases of COVID-19, they still can spread the disease, and Rauner said getting them vaccinated as soon as possible is important.