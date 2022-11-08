 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases drop slightly in Lincoln

COVID-19 cases fell slightly last week in Lancaster County, reversing a trend of recent increases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 210 confirmed cases for the week ending Saturday, down from 225 the previous week. That reversed a trend of three straight weeks of rising case numbers.

Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses
Nebraska COVID cases up again; less than 10% of state's adults have had latest booster

However, that number was likely influenced by a lack of testing, as the positivity rate of tests that were performed jumped from 11.4% to 13.8%, the highest level in nearly two months.

Hospitalization numbers also rose, with the seven-day average of hospitalized patients climbing from 35 to 40, and the amount of virus particles found in wastewater sampling up from previous weeks.

The county also had a virus-related death last week for the first time in more than a month. The Health Department said a vaccinated woman in her 80s who was hospitalized died of the disease.

Health officials kept the county's COVID-19 risk dial in the low-yellow range for the fourth week in a row.

Lancaster County's decline in cases was in stark contrast to numbers from the rest of the state.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 1,783 new virus cases last week in Nebraska, a nearly 30% increase from the previous week.

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 stayed steady, with a daily average last week of 137, down from 138 the previous week.

While hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain well below levels reached last fall and winter, overall hospitalizations remain high, in part thanks to an increase in cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

Lincoln hit 700 total hospital patients last Wednesday, the first time it's topped that level since November 2021.

Statewide, emergency room visits for COVID-19, RSV and flu all rose last week. COVID-19  visits are at their highest level since early August, flu visits are at their highest level since early January and RSV visits are at their highest level since at least 2019.

While COVID cases continue to tick up in Nebraska, fewer than 10% of adults in the state have received the latest booster shot targeting the most prevalent variant strain.

  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
  Updated
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

