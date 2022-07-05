COVID-19 cases drop slightly in Lincoln but rise across the state

Local COVID-19 cases declined slightly last week, and while the drop could be attributed to fewer people getting tested because of the holiday weekend, there were signs suggesting a downward trend.

Lancaster County recorded 556 cases for the week that ended Saturday, which was down from 572 the previous week, although it's still the second-highest number of weekly cases since early February.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 stayed fairly steady, with the rolling average of daily patients rising from 29.6 to 30.3 as of Tuesday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Other indicators showed positive signs. The test positivity rate dropped from 20.4% two weeks ago to 15.7% last week. Also, the number of virus particles in wastewater sampling dropped 40% last week compared with the previous week.

The Health Department said the county's COVID-19 risk dial will stay in the elevated-yellow range for the fifth week in a row. Elevated-yellow signifies a moderate risk of virus spread in the community.

The department also announced that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccine to young children.

Families with children under age 5 can sign up for vaccination appointments Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department's offices at 3131 O St.

Clinics for young children on Wednesdays and Saturdays will vary as follows:

* Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Health Department.

* Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Pediatric Group, 4501 S. 70th St.

* July 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Health Department.

* July 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Complete Children’s Health, 8201 Northwoods Drive.

* July 20, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Health Department.

* July 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Health Department.

Parents and guardians who have already registered their children are being contacted to schedule an appointment. They can also schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

The latest figures indicate that 67.8% of Lancaster County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among residents age 5 and older, the vaccinate rate rises to 73.1%.

“We continue work with partners to make vaccination convenient and accessible and help parents get the information they need to make the best choices for their children,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

Many pediatricians and general practitioners have vaccine available for young children, and parents can get information about availability by visiting associated websites or social media sites.

Several pharmacies also offer vaccines to 3- and 4-year-olds by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

While cases in Lancaster County declined last week, the picture was not as favorable elsewhere in the state.

After a one-week decline, statewide cases increased significantly last week.

There were 3,474 cases in Nebraska in the seven-day period that ended Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a 26% increase over the previous week, when 2,752 cases were reported, a number that had represented the first week-over-week decline in cases in two months.

Last week's total put the state over 500,000 total cases, according to CDC numbers. There are now 17 counties with "high" community transmission, per CDC standards, and another 14 with "medium" transmission, including Douglas and Sarpy counties. Lancaster County continues to be classified as a "low" transmission county.

Despite the increase in cases, the case rate in Nebraska of 175.6 per 100,000 people was still much lower than the national rate of 231.8 cases per 100,000, according to the CDC.

