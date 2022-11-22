 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick topical alert
COVID

COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln but climb in Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

COVID-19 cases dropped slightly last week in Lancaster County, but they rose significantly statewide.

According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 259 official cases last week, down slightly from 273 the previous week. Officials have said official case counts are likely low because many people now use home tests or don't get tested at all.

Among those who did get tested by a health provider or at a pharmacy or testing center, the positivity rate did drop last week to 13.1%, down from 14.4% the previous week.

Hospitalizations also decreased slightly, from a seven-day average of 48 two weeks ago to 44 last week.

There were two deaths reported in the county last week, a man and a woman, both in their 70s, who were both hospitalized and vaccinated.

People are also reading…

The Health Department said the COVID-19 risk dial will remain in mid-yellow for a second week.

The local numbers were in contrast to statewide numbers that showed a significant increase in cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases in Nebraska rose last week to 2,012, which was a 15% increase from the 1,748 cases recorded the previous week.

Hospitalizations also were up slightly statewide, with the daily average at 174 last week compared with 163 the previous week.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird formally announces she'll run for a second term
City Council approves agreement for new animal clinic, a key to larger east Lincoln redevelopment

That number, while higher than earlier in the fall, remains lower than in past pandemic holiday seasons. Statewide, case numbers were about three times higher at this time last year and more than seven times higher two years ago.

In Lancaster County, case numbers were almost four times higher last year during the same week and were about seven times higher in 2020.

Data shows that 87% of COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks have been in people who were not up to date on their vaccines.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations remain much lower than they were at this time last year or two years ago, overall hospitalizations are near the same levels, largely due to a surge in other respiratory illnesses.

Though emergency room visits for both flu and respiratory syncytial virus have started to decline somewhat, they are still much higher than average for this time of year.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there were 718 flu-related emergency room visits and 325 for RSV in the week ending Nov. 12, the most recent week for which data was available. Those numbers were both lower than the previous week. However, for the same week in 2021, there were 296 flu-related visits and 67 for RSV.

Lancaster County is currently averaging more than 100 RSV cases per week, while the percentage of positive flu tests grew from 2.9% the week ending Nov. 5 to 4.9% the week ending Nov. 12.

There is no vaccine for RSV, but health officials have been encouraging people to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster shot.

While the Health Department does not publish data on the number of flu shots, its data on COVID-19 shots shows uptake is at a historic low.

There were 204 vaccines given the week ending Nov. 12 and 227 the week ending Nov. 19. Those are the two lowest weekly totals since COVID-19 vaccines first became available in late 2020.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.

Lincoln City Council seeking applications for Raybould's replacement as District 3 council member
City of Lincoln tests faster, cheaper way to repair streets in residential areas

We could face a ‘tripledemic’ in the coming months as COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are currently circulating. Wearing a high-quality mask when you’re in public spaces is a great way to reduce your risk of catching these viruses. However, how you wear your mask also plays a significant role in determining how protected you will be from them. You should avoid having open areas around the top, bottom or sides of your mask. Always ensure your hands are clean before touching your face mask. Only touch the outside of your mask, never the inside. If your mask has a metal nose piece you should ensure that this is pushed down so the mask fits properly. N95 masks offer the highest level of protection against viruses followed by KN95 masks and well-fitting disposable surgical masks. You should never use the same mask for 2 days in a row and it’s best to dispose of a mask worn in a densely populated area after 1 use.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Does turkey really make you feel tired?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News