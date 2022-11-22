COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln but climb in Nebraska

COVID-19 cases dropped slightly last week in Lancaster County, but they rose significantly statewide.

According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 259 official cases last week, down slightly from 273 the previous week. Officials have said official case counts are likely low because many people now use home tests or don't get tested at all.

Among those who did get tested by a health provider or at a pharmacy or testing center, the positivity rate did drop last week to 13.1%, down from 14.4% the previous week.

Hospitalizations also decreased slightly, from a seven-day average of 48 two weeks ago to 44 last week.

There were two deaths reported in the county last week, a man and a woman, both in their 70s, who were both hospitalized and vaccinated.

The Health Department said the COVID-19 risk dial will remain in mid-yellow for a second week.

The local numbers were in contrast to statewide numbers that showed a significant increase in cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases in Nebraska rose last week to 2,012, which was a 15% increase from the 1,748 cases recorded the previous week.

Hospitalizations also were up slightly statewide, with the daily average at 174 last week compared with 163 the previous week.

That number, while higher than earlier in the fall, remains lower than in past pandemic holiday seasons. Statewide, case numbers were about three times higher at this time last year and more than seven times higher two years ago.

In Lancaster County, case numbers were almost four times higher last year during the same week and were about seven times higher in 2020.

Data shows that 87% of COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks have been in people who were not up to date on their vaccines.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations remain much lower than they were at this time last year or two years ago, overall hospitalizations are near the same levels, largely due to a surge in other respiratory illnesses.

Though emergency room visits for both flu and respiratory syncytial virus have started to decline somewhat, they are still much higher than average for this time of year.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there were 718 flu-related emergency room visits and 325 for RSV in the week ending Nov. 12, the most recent week for which data was available. Those numbers were both lower than the previous week. However, for the same week in 2021, there were 296 flu-related visits and 67 for RSV.

Lancaster County is currently averaging more than 100 RSV cases per week, while the percentage of positive flu tests grew from 2.9% the week ending Nov. 5 to 4.9% the week ending Nov. 12.

There is no vaccine for RSV, but health officials have been encouraging people to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster shot.

While the Health Department does not publish data on the number of flu shots, its data on COVID-19 shots shows uptake is at a historic low.

There were 204 vaccines given the week ending Nov. 12 and 227 the week ending Nov. 19. Those are the two lowest weekly totals since COVID-19 vaccines first became available in late 2020.

