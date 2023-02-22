COVID-19 cases fell last week in Lancaster County for the first time in four weeks, but that was about the only local pandemic-related good news.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 234 official cases, down from 263 the week before. However, it was still the second-highest weekly total reported so far this year.

Other signs do not indicate an easing of COVID-19 conditions, though.

The percentage of positive tests rose to nearly 17%, the highest it's been since early September.

COVID-related hospitalizations rose to an average of 39 per day last week, up from 31 the previous week. On Monday, there were 45 COVID patients in Lincoln hospitals, the highest one-day total in more than a month.

The Health Department also reported an increase in virus particles in wastewater sampling.

In addition, the county recorded its first COVID-related death in more than a month, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated.

Despite many worsening signs, the Health Department said the local COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low yellow range for the fifth week in a row.

Cases rose significantly across Nebraska last week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 1,323, up from less than 1,100 the previous week.

The increase in case numbers is likely being driven by the XBB 1.5 variant, which is considered more transmissible than other variants.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, XBB 1.5 accounted for 44% of COVID-19 cases in the state as of Saturday, up from 31% two weeks ago and just 6% a month ago.

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID continue to rise, and there also were 37 deaths last week, according to the CDC.

