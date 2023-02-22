COVID-19 cases fell last week in Lancaster County for the first time in four weeks, but that was about the only local pandemic-related good news.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 234 official cases, down from 263 the week before. However, it was still the second-highest weekly total reported so far this year.
Other signs do not indicate an easing of COVID-19 conditions, though.
Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus continues to evolve. Theres a new omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 sweeping the nation.We saw it completely take over from other variants on the East Coast. .... It really became the dominant player, and now its kind of moving its way across the rest of the U.S., said Jill Roberts, associate professor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health.The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows it now makes up 74.7% of new COVID-19 infections.This one is moving faster. Its taking over quicker, said Roberts. The minute we let the guard down, theres something new that comes out with this nasty little bug that were back to having this conversation again."Scientists said it has some concerning mutations that suggest its even more contagious than other strains. Thats something experts believe will likely continue as we move forward.SEE MORE: CDC places COVID-19 shots on list of routine vaccinesI think the virus is going to continue to try to avoid our immune systems, try to explore our space. I mean, its been doing that since the beginning. Its gotten progressively better, said Dr. Michael Teng, virologist and associate professor at USF Health.While XBB.1.5 is spreading more easily, doctors said it doesnt seem to cause more severe disease.Some people kind of say, 'Well, the good news is, its mild.' I would caution that were still seeing 500-600 deaths a day. Theres nothing mild about that, said Roberts.Shes not surprised to see XBB.1.5 take over. With little mitigation efforts, theres not much to stop the rapid spread.I would just remind everybody that as this strain starts to pick up a little bit down here, we can go back to wearing our masks for a little while. I know sometimes people get really upset about 'lets wear the mask again.' Its a temporary thing, said Roberts.SEE MORE: President Biden to end emergency declarations for COVIDAs time goes on, our existing antibodies will wane.But health experts said the updated COVID-19 boosters are working well, even against this new variant.If you havent had the bivalent booster though, your antibodies wont recognize this variant very well. So its very important, especially for our high-risk populations, our seniors, to get that bivalent booster, said Teng.
The percentage of positive tests rose to nearly 17%, the highest it's been since early September.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose to an average of 39 per day last week, up from 31 the previous week. On Monday, there were 45 COVID patients in Lincoln hospitals, the highest one-day total in more than a month.
The Health Department also reported an increase in virus particles in wastewater sampling.
In addition, the county recorded its first COVID-related death in more than a month, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated.
Despite many worsening signs, the Health Department said the local COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low yellow range for the fifth week in a row.
Cases rose significantly across Nebraska last week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 1,323, up from less than 1,100 the previous week.
The increase in case numbers is likely being driven by the XBB 1.5 variant, which is considered more transmissible than other variants.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, XBB 1.5 accounted for 44% of COVID-19 cases in the state as of Saturday, up from 31% two weeks ago and just 6% a month ago.
Statewide hospitalizations for COVID continue to rise, and there also were 37 deaths last week, according to the CDC.
