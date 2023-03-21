COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week in Lancaster County.
According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 182 official cases of the disease last week, down from 202 the previous week. It was the lowest weekly total since late January.
Other indicators also were positive, with a slight decrease in the amount of virus particles detected in wastewater sampling and no COVID-19 deaths reported last week.
However, the average number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals rose to 41 a day last week, up from 36 the previous week.
The Health Department said its local COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low-yellow range for the ninth week in a row.
Statewide, cases rose slightly, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 1,545 last week, compared with 1,508 the previous week.
The CDC reported 18 COVID-related deaths in the state last week.
Photos: A lookback at the scene in Lincoln with much of city shut down for COVID pandemic
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
House of Flowers delivery
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People in Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Blue for public health
Protecting parents
Basketball without fans
Thanksgiving to go
Basketball masks
Food donation
Sports cleaning
Socially distant Santa
Christmas tree demand
Zoo Lights
Clothing drive
COVID-19 vaccine
Recall
Snowplow Santa
Christmas Star
Santa visit
Pandemic Newspaper
Basketball fans reduced
Outdoor fun
COVID Vaccine
Basketball masks
Trump Rally
Mike Hilgers at Legislature's First Day
Zoo Bar membership
Eviction
New high school
Ice fishing
Danny's closes
Expos resume
Swim meet
Vaccination event
Winter bicycling
Legislative hearing
Biking in snow
Snowshoeing
