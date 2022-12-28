COVID-19 cases decline in Lincoln ahead of holidays

Local COVID-19 cases dropped ahead of the holidays.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 362 cases for the week that ended Saturday. That was a more than 20% decline from the previous week and the lowest weekly total since the week of Thanksgiving.

Hospital numbers also dropped. The department said the seven-day rolling average of COVID patients requiring hospitalization dropped from 54 to 49 last week.

However, the department said wastewater surveillance in Lincoln showed an increase in the number of virus particles compared with the previous week.

The county's COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated yellow category for the fourth week in a row.

Local numbers were not in line with what's happening statewide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska recorded 3,892 cases for the week ending Dec. 21, up 42% from the 2,739 reported the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Statewide hospitalizations also increased, to an average of 261 people last week, up from 255 the week before. That’s the highest level since March, when the state was coming down from last winter’s omicron peak.

Nebraska recorded 10 COVID deaths in the past week, one of which was in Lancaster County. The Health Department said a man in his 80s died of the disease. He was not hospitalized and was not up to date on his vaccines.

Health experts continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't or to get the latest booster shot if they are not up to date. So far, only 14.6% of people age 5 and older nationwide have gotten those shots, according to the CDC. Nebraska is slightly higher at 15.6%, and Lancaster County is at 19.7%.

For the next several weeks, the local Health Department is going to focus on getting vaccines to younger children.

The department on Wednesday announced it will hold several vaccine clinics at its office at 3131 O St. and will provide initial vaccines as well as booster doses to children ages 5 and younger.

“COVID-19 vaccine and boosters continue to play an important role in keeping younger children active and healthy and help prevent them from becoming seriously ill if they do get the disease,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release.

Children age 6 months through 5 years who previously completed a Moderna primary series can receive a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their final primary series dose. Children under age 5 who received the Pfizer primary series will get the updated booster as their third primary dose.

The walk-in clinic schedule for children under age 5 is as follows:

* Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m.

* Jan. 5, noon-4 p.m.

* Jan. 9, 8 a.m.-noon.

* Jan. 12, noon-4 p.m.

The Health Department said walk-ins are welcome, but parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Interactive: 8 charts that show COVID-19 variants, hospitalizations, cases and deaths <!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.