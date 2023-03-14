COVID-19 cases declined last week both locally and statewide.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 202 cases for the week ending Saturday, down more than 20% from the 258 cases recorded the previous week. It was the lowest number of weekly cases since late January.

Other indicators also were positive, with the seven-day average of hospitalizations dropping from 43 a day to 36 and wastewater sampling showing virus particle levels staying steady. The county also did not record any deaths last week.

The Health Department said its COVID-19 risk dial would remain in the low yellow range for the eighth consecutive week.

Statewide, cases also declined, although the drop was smaller.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,506 cases last week, down about 4.5% from the 1,573 recorded the previous week.

The decline in COVID-19 cases comes as the highly contagious XBB 1.5 variant continues to make further inroads as the state's dominant variant.

According to genetic testing done by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the variant made up 67% of all cases in the state as of March 4. That was up from 55% as of Feb. 25 and 46% as of Feb. 18.

