Local COVID-19 cases continue to climb as the latest variant appears to have taken hold.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 258 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, up slightly from the previous week. It was the second-highest weekly case total so far this year.

The Health Department said the local COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low-yellow range for the seventh week in a row.

Most of the cases are now being caused by the highly contagious XBB 1.5 variant, according to officials.

Health Department spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White said 63% of cases that have been genetically sequenced over the past 30 days in Lancaster County were caused by the variant. That's similar to conditions across Nebraska, with the state Department of Health and Human Services reporting that 55% of cases were caused by XBB 1.5 as of Feb. 25.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,573 cases statewide last week, up from 1,333 the previous week. Just a few weeks ago, there were only 800 cases. About 40% of the state's counties are now considered to have medium or high levels of COVID-19 activity, although Lancaster County is still in the low category.

Locally, hospitalization numbers increased slightly, to an average of 43 COVID-19 patients daily last week, compared with 40 the previous week.

The county also recorded two COVID-19 deaths last week, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s. Both were hospitalized and unvaccinated.

New data from the Department of Health and Human Services continues to show that the new bivalent booster offers strong protection against dying from COVID-19. According to the data, people fully vaccinated with the newest booster were 17 times less likely to die from the disease than people who are unvaccinated.

8 statistics that explain the rural doctor shortage 8 statistics that explain the rural doctor shortage Nearly 4 in 5 rural U.S. communities are short on medical staff There are fewer health care providers per capita in nonmetropolitan areas 1 in 4 rural teens—and 1 in 5 rural adults—don't have a primary care doctor who they see regularly Compared to metropolitan areas, there are more than twice as many rural counties in health professional shortage areas Medical practices in the most rural locations treat four times as many Medicare patients as metropolitan practices 142 rural hospitals have closed since 2010 1 in 5 medical schools ran a formal rural program in 2019 Hundreds of millions of dollars are going toward mitigation efforts and solutions for this shortage