COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Lincoln but risk dial unchanged

COVID-19 cases fell again last week in Lancaster County, continuing a weekslong trend.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 185 documented cases for the week that ended Saturday, down slightly from 200 the previous week.

It was the sixth straight weekly decline in the official case count and the first time the weekly total came in below 200 since the week ending April 23.

Despite that, the Health Department announced it is keeping the county's COVID-19 risk dial in the mid-yellow range for the third straight week.

Health Department officials said other local indicators are mixed, with virus particles detected in wastewater down, but both the test positivity rate and hospitalizations up slightly. The rolling daily average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Lincoln rose to 35, up from 34 last week.

Local hospitalizations have stayed fairly steady over the past several weeks even as case counts have declined by more than half.

Local case numbers mirrored a downward trend statewide. Cases in Nebraska fell to 1,028 last week, down 16% from the previous week's numbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nebraska case numbers have declined five weeks in a row and are at their lowest level since late May.

Nebraska’s case trends mirror those nationally, as the majority of states have seen declining numbers since July. U.S. cases are at their lowest levels since April. Nebraska’s case levels are 11th-lowest among the states.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide declined last week, with a daily average of 137 patients, compared with 142 the previous week. It's the lowest number of hospitalized patients since early June.

Health officials have warned that there could be another spike in cases and hospitalizations this winter as the weather turns colder and people spend more time inside, and they have urged those who are eligible to get the new booster shot that targets both the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variants that are currently causing most cases.

However, people have been slow to get the booster. There were 364 vaccine shots administered in Lancaster County last week, and while that was the highest weekly total in seven weeks, it's much lower than previous times when new shots were available. For example, when the original COVID-19 booster shot became available just more than a year ago, weekly vaccine totals in the country were about four times what they are now.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.