COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Lincoln

However, the rate drops off considerably the younger people are. Every age group over 45 has at least a 75% vaccination rate, but only about 60% of 12- to 15-year-olds are vaccinated and less than half of 16- to 24-year-olds are.

Older age groups are at a much higher risk of hospitalization and death, but younger people who are not vaccinated continue to put themselves at risk.

Of the 19 COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County in September, nine of them were people under 60 years old, and all of them were unvaccinated. By contrast, half of the 10 people older than 60 who died were vaccinated.

Of the 67 people who died in the six months from March through September, 54, or 81% were unvaccinated, Lopez said.

She reported another death Tuesday, a woman in her 60s who was unvaccinated.

Older residents and some other groups, such as people with health conditions and front-line workers, are now eligible for booster shots if they originally got the Pfizer vaccine, and Lopez said the Health Department gave out about 3,000 booster doses during clinics last week. Another two clinics are planned this week at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lopez announced Tuesday that the local COVID-19 risk dial would remain in the low-orange range for the second week in a row.