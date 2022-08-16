COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in Lincoln

COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County have fallen to their lowest levels since late May, but with school starting, that trend may not last.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 460 cases last week, a 13% drop from the previous week and the lowest total since the week ending May 28.

Despite the significant drop in case numbers, the Health Department said its COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the low-orange range for the sixth straight week.

Official case numbers in the county have fallen by about one-third since hitting their summer peak the week ending July 9. However, the numbers reported by the Health Department likely greatly underrepresent actual case numbers, since many people now either choose not to get tested or use a home test and don't bother reporting positive results to the department.

The drop in cases could be more reflective of the lack of testing than an actual decline in positive tests, as the number of people testing positive in reported tests has stayed quite high.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Lancaster County was 23.5%, down only slightly from the previous week. In fact, even though case numbers have declined one-third in the past five weeks, the percentage of people testing positive during that same time has ranged from 23.5% to 25.5%.

Lancaster County is on a better trajectory than it was at this time last year, when case numbers were rising going into the school year, but that likely won't make much difference now that thousands of students are back together — and without masks at the start of the school year for the first time in two years.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said he expects "a large increase in case rates" now that Lincoln Public Schools is back in session, because one-third of households in the city are directly connected to the schools, either because there's a student going to school or an adult working in a school.

"Whether that is a big problem is based on the amount of community immunity, either through vaccination or prior infections," said Rauner, who also is a member of the Lincoln Board of Education.

At this point in the pandemic, most people have been vaccinated, had COVID-19 or both. However, when it comes to vaccinations, kids have lower rates than adults. In Lancaster County, less than 40% of elementary school-aged kids have been fully vaccinated.

Rauner said it's possible there will be outbreaks large enough to cause individual schools to return to masking.

He said the best thing parents can do is ensure their kids are vaccinated and get a booster if eligible.

A bigger concern, however, Rauner said, is the possibility that increased COVID-19 spread will lead to significantly more hospitalizations.

So far, COVID-related hospitalizations in Lincoln have remained fairly steady, generally fluctuating between about 30 and 50 a day over the past couple of months. The seven-day average as of Tuesday was 41, virtually the same as it was last week.

The local numbers are similar to those statewide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska had 2,907 COVID-19 cases for the week that ended Friday, a considerable drop from the previous week's 3,726 cases.

Hospitalizations, which had increased for several weeks in a row, declined last week to an average of 196, down from 206 the previous week.