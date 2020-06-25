COVID-19 antibody tests not reliable right now, Bryan doc says

On Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said small studies of antibody testing have shown that there are potentially 10 times more people who have been exposed to the disease than those who have been diagnosed.

Nora said antibody testing also is being used to identify potential candidates to donate blood plasma to be used as a treatment for people with active COVID-19 infections.

Some limited antibody testing is taking place locally. Bryan has used it "on a few select patients," Nora said, in cases where patients have had multiple negative COVID-19 tests despite symptoms and the hospital is trying to get a definitive diagnosis.

The Red Cross announced last week that for a limited time it would test all donations for coronavirus antibodies. It's an attempt to get more people to donate to help replenish the nation's blood supply.

There also is at least one private lab in Lincoln offering the tests, and people can get them through their physicians.

Also on Thursday, Bryan announced a further relaxation of its visitor policies.