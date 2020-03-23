2 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Washington County

Two Washington County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, The Three Rivers Public Health Department said Monday.

The two cases are a man and a woman both in their 60s, and they are travel-related, the health department said.

The two people have been self-isolating at home since Wednesday, and the department also said all of their known close contacts also have been notified and are in self-quarantine.

The department also announced two dates and locations where low-risk exposure may have occurred. They are the Family Fare store in Blair on March 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on March 16 from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

The two cases bring the number confirmed in Nebraska to 53 as of Monday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.