COVID-19 cases confirmed in five Nebraska counties
More COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Washington, Sarpy, Cass, Madison and Douglas counties Monday.

Two residents in Washington County were diagnosed with the disease, The Three Rivers Public Health Department said. Three individuals in Sarpy County and one in Cass County also have tested positive, in addition to a woman in her 30s in Madison County. Four more cases were confirmed in Douglas County, as well.

The two cases in Washington County are a man and a woman both in their 60s, and they are travel-related, the health department said.

The two people have been self-isolating at home since Wednesday, and the department also said all of their known close contacts have been notified and are in self-quarantine.

The department also announced two dates and locations where low-risk exposure may have occurred. They are the Family Fare store in Blair on March 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on March 16 from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department said late Monday it is investigating contacts of its four new cases and assessing potential exposure. All close contacts will self-quarantine and will be monitored twice daily, the department said.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said the individual who tested positive in Madison County — the county's first case — has an underlying medical condition. She has not left her home since she developed symptoms Wednesday, according to a news release.

The 11 cases bring the number confirmed in Nebraska to 62 as of Monday evening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

