Council shelves 'misinformed' proposal to end Lincoln's pandemic emergency

"I don’t think our residents can afford to support his action," said Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who along with council members Jane Raybould, James Michael Bowers and Tammy Ward voted to delay the proposal indefinitely. Councilmen Richard Meginnis and Bennie Shobe joined Christensen in opposing the indefinite delay.

Formally introduced Monday, the resolution would have been set for a public hearing and vote at the council's next meeting, Jan. 25.

Christensen had cited the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine as a time for the city to take a new course in its response, one involving more council input in the local response to the pandemic like what he has seen in Omaha.

But Raybould said this was not the appropriate time to end the emergency declaration given the coronavirus remains a problem locally and the U.S. last week set a single-day record for the highest number of deaths.

The potential for such a vote ramps up tensions in the community, Raybould said.

She proposed the delay until such time the city returns to a semblance of normalcy and doing so is supported by data and science.

"Real leadership means you do your homework," Raybould said