Could Crete become next virus hot spot?
Could Crete become next virus hot spot?

bryan mobile testing

Bryan Health's Mobile Screening unit, shown here during a test on Wednesday, may go to Crete to provide COVID-19 testing as soon as Thursday.

 BRYAN HEALTH, courtesy photo

With COVID-19 outbreaks at several meat processing facilities in Nebraska intensifying, officials are starting to express concern about Crete potentially becoming another hot spot.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were at least 17 confirmed cases of the virus in Saline County, according to Public Health Solutions, the health department that covers Saline, Gage, Jefferson, Fillmore and Thayer counties.

That doesn't sound like a lot, but the first confirmed case popped up only eight days ago, and a dozen cases have come in just the past three days.

Six of those cases are in employees of Farmland Foods in Crete, said Kim Showalter, director of Public Health Solutions.

There are concerns that there has not been adequate testing done in Saline County, especially in Crete, where the Farmland Foods pork processing plant employs around 2,000 people in a city with a population of about 7,000.

More Nebraska meatpacking plants report COVID-19 cases

Officials from Bryan Health, which owns the Crete Area Medical Center, said they are concerned about the potential for the city to become the next "hot spot" in the state.

"Right now, what we're seeing in that area is starting to raise an alarm with us," said John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

He said that several patients with COVID-19 have been transferred from the Crete hospital to Bryan.

Bryan Health to start using mobile unit for COVID-19 testing

Woodrich said Crete will be the first site where Bryan will use its new Bryan Mobile Screening unit, and the vehicle may go there as early as Thursday to set up a testing site at the hospital. The unit will have signs in both English and Spanish, and Bryan said it would provide interpreters for people who are not fluent in English.

Also on Thursday, the Nebraska National Guard is doing a a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Crete in conjunction with Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Some meatpacking plants hit hard by COVID-19, others virtually unscathed

Several counties with meatpacking plants saw huge spikes in confirmed cases once they started doing more widespread testing.

Dakota County, which is home to a Tyson plant, had fewer than 10 cases last Thursday. As of Wednesday, it had 113, with at least two dozen cases linked to employees at the plant. A Sioux City, Iowa, man who worked at the plant died Saturday.

Dawson County, which is home to a Tyson plant in Lexington employing about 3,000 people, went from 3 cases on April 10 to 176 as of Tuesday.

In Hall County, which had 560 cases as of Tuesday night -- by far the most of any county in the state -- more than 40% have been linked to the JBS beef plant in Grand Island.

Of Adams County's 101 cases as of Tuesday, more than two dozen were linked to the Western Reserve plant in Hastings.

Of the 11 confirmed cases in Madison County as of Tuesday, nine were in employees of a Tyson plant in the city of Madison.

Farmland Foods is owned by Smithfield, which shut down a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last week after more than 700 of the 3,700 employees tested positive for the virus.

Bob Rauner, chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska and president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said it's important to get people tested in Crete and identify a potential outbreak in its early stages.

“Hopefully we act soon enough on a possible outbreak associated with Farmland in Crete and Lincoln, so that we avoid the two prior Nebraska outbreaks associated with JBS in Grand Island and Tyson in Lexington,” he said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

