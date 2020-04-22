Could Crete become next virus hot spot?

Woodrich said Crete will be the first site where Bryan will use its new Bryan Mobile Screening unit, and the vehicle may go there as early as Thursday to set up a testing site at the hospital. The unit will have signs in both English and Spanish, and Bryan said it would provide interpreters for people who are not fluent in English.

Also on Thursday, the Nebraska National Guard is doing a a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Crete in conjunction with Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Several counties with meatpacking plants saw huge spikes in confirmed cases once they started doing more widespread testing.

Dakota County, which is home to a Tyson plant, had fewer than 10 cases last Thursday. As of Wednesday, it had 113, with at least two dozen cases linked to employees at the plant. A Sioux City, Iowa, man who worked at the plant died Saturday.

Dawson County, which is home to a Tyson plant in Lexington employing about 3,000 people, went from 3 cases on April 10 to 176 as of Tuesday.

In Hall County, which had 560 cases as of Tuesday night -- by far the most of any county in the state -- more than 40% have been linked to the JBS beef plant in Grand Island.