Costco, CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccine at Lincoln stores

Two more retail pharmacies have joined the ranks of those offering COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln.

Costco now is offering vaccine appointments at its store at 1620 Pine Lake Road and at its Omaha store at 12300 W. Dodge Road, according to its website.

CVS also announced Monday that it will start providing vaccines at 11 locations in Nebraska, including select stores in Lincoln, on Wednesday.

As of Monday morning, the Lincoln Costco had dozens of appointments available this week. Costco said on its website that it usually has Moderna vaccine. You can schedule an appointment by going to: https://book.appointment-plus.com/d133yng2/#/.

CVS said it will offer vaccines at pharmacies in Grand Island, La Vista, Lincoln, Norfolk and Omaha. The company did not specify which stores but said appointments for Wednesday and beyond will be available starting Tuesday at www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-banner-1-coronavirus-vaccine.

People can also use the CVS app to schedule an appointment or they can call 1-800 746-7287.