Costco, CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccine at Lincoln stores
Costco, CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccine at Lincoln stores

  • Updated
Costco

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available at Costco's Lincoln store at 1620 Pine Lake Road

 Journal Star file photo

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

Two more retail pharmacies have joined the ranks of those offering COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln.

Costco now is offering vaccine appointments at its store at 1620 Pine Lake Road and at its Omaha store at 12300 W. Dodge Road, according to its website.

CVS also announced Monday that it will start providing vaccines at 11 locations in Nebraska, including select stores in Lincoln, on Wednesday.

As of Monday morning, the Lincoln Costco had dozens of appointments available this week. Costco said on its website that it usually has Moderna vaccine. You can schedule an appointment by going to: https://book.appointment-plus.com/d133yng2/#/.

CVS said it will offer vaccines at pharmacies in Grand Island, La Vista, Lincoln, Norfolk and Omaha. The company did not specify which stores but said appointments for Wednesday and beyond will be available starting Tuesday at www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-banner-1-coronavirus-vaccine.

People can also use the CVS app to schedule an appointment or they can call 1-800 746-7287.

Costco and CVS join a growing number of retail pharmacies offering vaccines locally, including Walmart, Hy-Vee, Walgreens and RelyCare Pharmacy.

Lancaster County opens special vaccine registration site for college students

As of Monday morning, about 30.7% of all Lancaster County residents over age 16 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the third-highest percentage among the state's 19 health districts.

According to numbers provided by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the total is higher, however, at 34.3%. The department also says 54.3% of county residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

That number will grow this week, as the Health Department plans several mass clinics, including the county's first drive-through clinics Wednesday and Saturday at the Test Nebraska site at Gateway Mall.

