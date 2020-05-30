You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus totals in Lancaster County slow in latest weekly figures
Local health officials reported 37 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Saturday, but new cases for the week numbered fewer than any week this month.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 150 cases this week, pushing the total to 1,195. The percentage of tests returned positive for COVID-19 fell to 5.7% this week, the lowest percentage locally since April.

In Douglas County, where the number of new cases set a single-week high, the positive rate of tests in the most recent week was near 14%.

Douglas County has over 4,100 reported cases.

Game and Parks will open beaches and swimming areas

Statewide, coronavirus cases grew to 13,905 on Saturday, pushing the weekly total slightly above last week's figure.

The death toll from COVID-19 cases in Nebraska stands at 170, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said.

