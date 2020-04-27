You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus-related deaths climb to at least 57 in Nebraska
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

A Douglas County woman in her 60s is the latest to die of the coronavirus.

The Omaha-area health department reported the county's 15th COVID-19 death on Monday. Statewide, the death toll is believed to be at 57, including 19 deaths in Hall County in hard-hit central Nebraska.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 330 cases added in the last 24 hours.

Nearly half of that total, 1,573 cases, have been registered in the last five days.

