Coronavirus infects 19 people in less than a week at assisted care facility in Blair

On Sunday, there were no reports of symptomatic patients, Uhing said.

Three Rivers staff tested the 16 remaining residents inside the facility who had not been tested -- one resident had previously tested negative -- as well as 16 staff members in the parking lot.

"All 17 residents were then transferred to another facility in response to the outbreak that occurred," Uhing said, adding the location of where the residents, described only as a "vulnerable population," would be moved was not be publicly disclosed.

By the start of this week, there were an additional 10 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus connected to the Carter Place. Seven residents -- five women and two men, all over the age of 70 -- and three employees.

In all, there are 19 confirmed cases in Washington County. Seventeen of those cases in Washington County are related to the Carter Place cluster, while two cases in neighboring Douglas County are also tied to the assisted care facility.

Uhing said staff members who tested negative are in a 14-day self-quarantine and monitoring for any developing symptoms.