You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus death reported in Saunders County
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Coronavirus death reported in Saunders County

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

Saunders County health officials said Friday afternoon that one resident died earlier this week from the coronavirus.

The death was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

It's the first death in Saunders County, according to the department.

Statewide, 7,831 people have tested positive for the disease — up more than 600 from Thursday — and 94 people have died, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.

Face masks, employee temperature checks required for Lincoln businesses
10 Lancaster County cases tied to Smart Chicken in Waverly

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News