Coronavirus contagiousness can overtake diligence, Lincoln health director says of own experience
On the day President Donald Trump went to a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, Lancaster County's most high-profile coronavirus case yet returned to the public eye. 

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez on Friday during the county's coronavirus response briefing stressed the need for continued vigilance.

Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 15 and experienced mild symptoms, but her bout with the coronavirus and knowledge of other cases underscored the need for continued precautions, she said. 

"Make no mistake: It is a difficult illness," Lopez said, "and it's very concerning." 

While most recover from COVID-19, even Lancaster County residents in their 20s, 30s and 40s with COVID-19 have reported feeling fine one day then needing hospital care the next day, she said. 

In her case, she had a sinus infection and felt fatigued, feverish and experienced head pain that required her to rest, Lopez said.

Lincoln-Lancaster County health director contracts COVID-19, mayor says

She believes the consistently long hours she's worked at the Health Department since the onset of the pandemic made her immune system weaker and more susceptible to contracting COVID-19, but she believes her commitment to mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing helped mitigate the virus's affects. 

Lopez isn't sure how she acquired it, as no one in her household became ill, nor did anyone on the staff she's regularly in close contact with.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister first felt coronavirus symptoms Labor Day weekend, symptoms that began with a low-grade fever and chills but later evolved to painful headaches. 

Bliemeister, who wears a mask regularly, had to isolate the week his department mourned the death of Officer Mario Herrera. 

"I think it's possible even when we're really diligent," Lopez said of contracting COVID-19. "This virus is virulent, and we need to take those precautions." 

109 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County; UNMC chancellor says state can 'expect an uptick'

Nebraska reported more new cases of the coronavirus Friday than at any point during the pandemic, with 792 cases pushing the statewide total to 46,977.

Just more than 10% of all tests reported this week in Nebraska have come back positive, the highest positivity rate since late May.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 493 deaths and 232 people in hospitals with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Lancaster County reported 105 new cases as hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain high.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 68 people Friday, with 10 on ventilators. Forty of the patients are Lancaster County residents.

By comparison, 14 people were hospitalized in Lincoln for COVID-19 on Sept. 18.

Lax practice of coronavirus precautions among adults of all ages have led to a high level of community spread, Lopez said, so the Health Department opted to keep the local risk dial in the mid-orange range, denoting high risk. 

Local bars have remained compliant with the health restrictions, but with some reports of lapses, Health Department staff and Lincoln police plan to jointly visit bars and assess their adherence to social distancing rules.

Bars with significant violations may receive citations, she said. 

"To control spread, we don't have to completely stop doing all activities," Lopez said. "The reality is you can reduce community transmission if you follow some common-sense guidelines."

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 17 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 801 since Aug. 12.

Lincoln Public Schools reported eight positive cases — two at North Star and two at Northeast high schools, and one each at Lincoln High School, Culler Middle School, and Brownell and Randolph elementary schools. That brings the total number of cases at LPS since school started to 193.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird did not attend Friday's briefing, but was reportedly fine and was attending to family obligations. 

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit record high in Lancaster County; more patients are older

Photos: Lincoln in the coronavirus era

Mayor press conference

Lincoln-Lancaster County interim health director Pat Lopez speaks during a coronavirus news conference in May at City Hall. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

