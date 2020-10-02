Coronavirus contagiousness can overtake diligence, Lincoln health director says of own experience

Lopez isn't sure how she acquired it, as no one in her household became ill, nor did anyone on the staff she's regularly in close contact with.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister first felt coronavirus symptoms Labor Day weekend, symptoms that began with a low-grade fever and chills but later evolved to painful headaches.

Bliemeister, who wears a mask regularly, had to isolate the week his department mourned the death of Officer Mario Herrera.

"I think it's possible even when we're really diligent," Lopez said of contracting COVID-19. "This virus is virulent, and we need to take those precautions."

Nebraska reported more new cases of the coronavirus Friday than at any point during the pandemic, with 792 cases pushing the statewide total to 46,977.

Just more than 10% of all tests reported this week in Nebraska have come back positive, the highest positivity rate since late May.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 493 deaths and 232 people in hospitals with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Lancaster County reported 105 new cases as hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain high.